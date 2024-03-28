Charge on the Go With This Bargain $18 Baseus Portable Charger

Keeping all of your stuff charged and ready to go is easy when you're at home, but it can be more complicated when you're on the road. A great portable charger is the answer, but prices can often be prohibitively expensive. They don't have to be, and this Baseus portable charger deal is a prime example of that. Normally $40, this charger can now be picked up for an incredible $18 although you'll be made to work for it. First, you need to clip the on-page coupon and then you need to enter the discount code SK888222 at checkout to make sure you get the best price possible.

We'd also suggest that you place that order soon, too. With multiple discounts being applied there is always the chance that one or more of them will come to a close at any moment and without warning, so keep that in mind.

No matter how much you wind up paying, this Baseus charger features a large battery and a handy LED display to show you just how much juice is left. You don't even need to take a cable with you -- the Baseus charger has two built-in options, one with a Lightning connector at the end and the other with a USB-C connector. That way you'll be covered for all eventualities. This battery pack can charge a total of four devices at the same time for ultimate flexibility, too.

Note that this deal is only currently available on the black version of this battery pack so make sure that's the one that you have selected when placing your order. Need to charge more than just a phone or two? Our list of the best power station deals will have you powered up in no time at all.