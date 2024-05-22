Celebrate Memorial Day With 22% Off This Amazing Anker MagGo Power Bank

You can grab nearly anything you could need for a little bit less, thanks to the early Memorial Day sales that are going on right now. If you're looking for one of the best iPhone power banks around, Anker is a reliable brand that's earned high praise from us over the years, and you'll want to grab this Anker MagGo power bank while it's 22% off at Amazon. That knocks a respectable $20 off the standard price, but we don't know how long this deal will last.

This impressive power bank has a 10,000-mAh capacity with a smart display that can let you know how much power it has left to give in both percentage and time. It also tells you how long it'll take to fully charge it as well, which is great if you're in a rush and want to know if it's worth bringing or not. It's also magnetic, which is a big win for when your charging port starts to fail you.

It also has a stand that let's it hold your phone up at a decent viewing angle so that you can still use your phone while it's charging. It's also got plenty of safety features as well and even comes in a variety of colors. The only downside is that it doesn't work with Android devices, but we can cover you there with our roundup of the best Android power banks.