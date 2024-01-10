Bundle the Google Pixel Fold and Pixel Buds Pro to Save $381 at Amazon

Google's first foldable, the Pixel Fold came on the market last June and while it was not without its flaws, it has a lot going for it, making it a viable option to other foldables like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold or the Galaxy Z Flip 5. But like other foldables, it comes with a hefty price tag. The regular retail price for the Pixel Fold is $1,799 but the good news is, right now on Amazon you can score the Pixel Fold and a pair of Pixel Buds Pro for just $1,618.

The Buds Pro are typically priced at $200 (although right now on Amazon you'll find them discounted at $161) which is why this deal is such a steal. The price of the phone and buds combined is cheaper than purchasing the phone alone, so not only are you effectively getting the earbuds for free but you're also saving on the handset by opting for the bundle.

In total, the retail value is $1,999, so you're saving $381, a 19% discount. Outside of Black Friday, we haven't seen a ton of big discounts on the Pixel Fold so if you've been wanting to take the plunge on this device, now is the time. And as always with Amazon, prices come and go, so don't wait too long to take advantage of this sale.