Bundle the Google Pixel Fold and Pixel Buds Pro to Save $381 at Amazon
Pay less for the bundle than you would for the phone alone.
Google's first foldable, the Pixel Fold came on the market last June and while it was not without its flaws, it has a lot going for it, making it a viable option to other foldables like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold or the Galaxy Z Flip 5. But like other foldables, it comes with a hefty price tag. The regular retail price for the Pixel Fold is $1,799 but the good news is, right now on Amazon you can score the Pixel Fold and a pair of Pixel Buds Pro for just $1,618.
The Buds Pro are typically priced at $200 (although right now on Amazon you'll find them discounted at $161) which is why this deal is such a steal. The price of the phone and buds combined is cheaper than purchasing the phone alone, so not only are you effectively getting the earbuds for free but you're also saving on the handset by opting for the bundle.
In total, the retail value is $1,999, so you're saving $381, a 19% discount. Outside of Black Friday, we haven't seen a ton of big discounts on the Pixel Fold so if you've been wanting to take the plunge on this device, now is the time. And as always with Amazon, prices come and go, so don't wait too long to take advantage of this sale.
More shopping deals from CNET
CNET is always covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more. Start with the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, and check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers. And peruse our gift guide, which includes a full range of ideas for birthdays, anniversaries and more.
Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Add CNET Shopping
Mobile Guides
Phones
Foldable Phones
Headphones
Mobile Accessories
Smartwatches
Wireless Plans