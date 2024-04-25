Stream the Entire 'Fallout' TV Series Now

See at Amazon Prime Video Home of Fallout See at Amazon

The wait is over for Prime Video's TV take on Fallout, with the live-action drama based on Bethesda's iconic video game series ready to cue up on your screen.

Helmed by Westworld's Jonathan Nolan (brother of recent Oscar winner Christopher) and his wife Lisa Joy, the show is set 200 years after a nuclear apocalypse has wiped out much of civilization, leaving the wealthy who were able to head to bunkers as the few -- but not only -- survivors.

Among those left among the living is Lucy (Yellowjackets star Ella Purnell), an optimistic "vault dweller" who leaves the safe confines of her shelter and heads to the surface to save her father (Twin Peaks legend Kyle MacLachlan). A dangerous wasteland warped by atomic fallout awaits Lucy, with factions clashing and mutants roaming as she tries to navigate the post-nuclear chaos.

Nicely filling the gap while we wait for season 2 of that other post-apocalyptic game adaptation, The Last of Us, Amazon is aiming for a similar hit on their hands -- but does it live up to the expectation? Find out for yourself by following our guide to watching Fallout.

Read more: Sorry, April Streaming Is Kinda Heavy. You Should Keep All These Services

Check out Lucy, The Ghoul, Maximus and more in Fallout on Prime Video. Amazon Prime Video

When was Fallout released?

The show debuted on Prime Video on Wednesday, April 10, with all eight episodes available to watch on demand. The series can be streamed globally in over 240 countries and territories.

How to stream Fallout in the US, UK and worldwide



Prime Video is the exclusive home of Fallout, and you can access the streaming service with a standalone subscription or via an Amazon Prime membership. If you prefer to use Prime Video without a Prime membership, the service starts at $9 per month to stream with ads, and $12 per month to watch the ad-free version in the US. UK customers can pay £6 a month for a Prime Video subscription, while it's CA$8 monthly for Canadian subscribers. Check your country's local pricing for a standalone Prime Video account.

See details below on how to sign up for an Amazon Prime membership, which includes access to Prime Video and grants a free 30-day trial for new subscribers.

James Martin/CNET Prime Video Home of Fallout An Amazon Prime membership includes Amazon's wide-ranging TV and movie streaming service as well as ad-free music streaming, Prime Gaming, exclusive deals and its signature free delivery service. Prime costs $15 a month or $140 a year in the US, £9 a month or £95 for the year in the UK, $10 a month or $99 for the year in Canada, and AU$10 a month or AU$79 for the year in Australia. The good news for anyone who hasn't had an active Amazon account for 12 months or more is that you can stream Fallout without paying a penny by taking advantage of Amazon Prime's 30-day free trial. See at Amazon



