Home Depot Memorial Day Sale: Save Big on Grills, Power Tools, Outdoor Furniture and More
Grab everything you need to upgrade your home and your yard at a great price.
Memorial Day weekend is fast approaching, and retailers are already gearing up for the holiday and offering tons of great deals. Today kicks off the start of Home Depot's Memorial Day sale. You can find many deep discounts across nearly all the product categories on the company's site, from paint to patio furniture and more. Whether you're looking to boost your landscaping with new mulch, paint a room or upgrade a major appliance, there's a good chance you'll find all the gear you need for less at this sale.
Keep in mind that it's better to grab these deals while you can. Although the sale event doesn't end until May 27, we don't know how long these items will remain in stock, and some of the best deals will likely sell out quickly.
We've rounded up all the best deals from the event below. You can shop for these deals either online or in-store, but some items might sell out faster on store shelves. So if you don't see a product in your store, try checking to see if it's available online. We'll update this list periodically as more deals become available and others expire.
Appliance sales at Home Depot
Score up to $2,400 off on select kitchen appliance packages from brands you love. This includes GE, Mayday, Whirlpool and more.
- GE stainless steel package with French door refrigerator: $2,592 (save $1,964)
- Whirlpool stainless steel package with French door refrigerator: $2,652 (save $2,324)
- Frigidaire stainless steel package with French door refrigerator: $3,793 (save $1,553)
- KitchenAid stainless steel package with French door refrigerator: $3,943 (save $2,803)
- Samsung Bespoke 5.3 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity All-In-One Washer Dryer Combo: $2,198 (save $1,101)
Tool sales at Home Depot
This nail gun is powerful and quick, firing three nails per second. It's also cordless, allowing you to take it wherever you need, not just where the outlet is. Keep in mind this is the tool only -- the charger and battery are available separately.
- Dewalt 20-Volt Max lithium-ion cordless 7-tool combo kit with battery and charger: $499 (save $300)
- Milwaukee M18 Fuel 18V hammer drill and impact driver combo kit: $349 (save $50)
- Ryobi One+ 18V cordless AirStrike brad nailer: $109 (save $30)
- Dewalt 20V max XR premium lithium-ion 5.0-Ah battery pack (2-pack): $149 (save $90)
Lawn care deals at Home Depot
Save up to $150 on lawnmowers from top brands like Ryobi, Murray and more. There are deals available on a variety of options, including self-propelled mowers, riding mowers, push mowers and more.
- Ryobi 40V HP brushless 21-inch cordless walk behind self-propelled lawn mower and trimmer: $699 (save $159)
- Troy-Bilt Mustang 46-inch riding lawn mower: $3,199 (save $200)
- Ryobi 80V electric cordless riding mower with batteries and charger: $2,999 (save $2,000)
- Honda 21-inch Nexite Deck gas walk behind self-propelled mower: $799 (save $200)
Patio furniture deals at Home Depot
Get a whopping 33% off this dining set, which comes with six rocking dining chairs and one slat top rectangular dining table. The neutral beige color blends in well with any outdoor dining space, and the sturdy steel frame ensures it will hold up under various weather conditions.
- Hampton Bay Clover Cay 4-piece outdoor patio conversation set: $345 (save $454)
- Home Decorators Collection rectangular aluminum outdoor dining table: $274 (save $425)
- Hampton Bay 11-foot Cantilever aluminum and steel solar LED offset outdoor patio umbrella: $399 (save $200)
- Nuu Garden 3-piece steel outdoor patio bar set with high swivel bistro chairs: $191 (save $178)
Grill deals at Home Depot
This grill has four stainless steel burners and durable, easy-to-clean porcelain cast-iron cooking grids. It also features two front-mounted hooks so you can hang and easily access your tools. Keep in mind, this option does not come with a grill cover.
- Kamado Joe Classic Joe I charcoal kamado grill: $699 (save $101)
- Nexgrill 8-piece grill tool set: $20 (save $5)
- Traeger Pro 575 Wi-fi pellet grill and smoker: $600 (save $200)
- Royal Oak 16-pack fire starter: $8 (save $2)
What should I buy at Home Depot on Memorial Day?
There are so many items on sale during the Memorial Day sale at Home Depot, it can get overwhelming trying to pick between them all. You can find deals on appliances, tools, patio furniture, grills, plants, garden necessities and more. Home Depot is offering discounts across pretty much every product category, so no matter what sort of home improvement project you're considering, you can probably find what you need to get the job done.
How long is Home Depot's Memorial Day Sale?
The Memorial Day sale at Home Depot runs from May 16 to 27. This gives you about a week and a half to shop all the best deals. Remember, sales are only valid until the product runs out, so grab what you need now instead of waiting until the last day to shop.
What else is on sale for Memorial Day?
There are lots of great deals going on this Memorial Day weekend. You score savings on appliances, TVs, mattresses and more. Here is a roundup of the best Memorial Day deals happening right now.