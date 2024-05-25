Best Memorial Day Appliance Sales: Massive Discounts on Washers, Dryers, Refrigerators and More

LG/CNET

If your appliances are looking a little worse for wear, the Memorial Day weekend brings great prices on home appliances from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy and Home Depot. Whether you need to upgrade your entire kitchen suite or you just want to nab a cute mini fridge, deals like these mean it's likely you won't pay full price, as long as you shop before the sales end.

With Amazon's Prime Day still roughly two months away, and Labor Day months off, these deals are the best chance you have for nabbing major appliance discounts for awhile. To save you a bit of time and effort, we've rounded up some of the best appliance sales you can take advantage of right now. We'll keep updating this page, so check back often over the Memorial Day weekend for the latest deals to help you replace that rattling washer or dryer or upgrade your kitchen suite.

Best overall Memorial Day appliance sales

Memorial Day sales on appliance bundles

LG Following the principle of buy more, save more, LG is offering escalating savings when you bundle multiple appliances. If you purchase two appliances, the company will take off $200. Buying three appliances saves you $400, and purchasing four or more will take $600 off your total. Details Up to $600 off See at LG

Samsung Samsung has its bundles priced to move. The company has created a collection of bundles that will save you anywhere from $2,750 to $4,113 on top appliances, like the popular glass-front Bespoke series. What if you want to save big in a more mix-and-match selection? You can build your own bundle, get exactly what you want and still save up to $1,500. Details Save up to $4,113 See at Samsung

Memorial Day sales on refrigerators

Samsung Bespoke 29-cubic-foot, 4-door smart refrigerator: $1,999 Gaining our notice for best fridge design, Samsung's Bespoke refrigerators knock it out of the park. Customizable with replaceable door panels, you can match your fridge to your dream kitchen palette, rather than being forced to go the other way around. At 29 cubic feet of space, this model can handle family meal planning like it's nothing. The beverage center makes getting water or other drinks a breeze, but my favorite feature is how easy it is to change the water filter. It's both attractive and incredibly functional. Details Save $1,400 $1,999 at The Home Depot

KitchenAid French door 27-cubic-foot refrigerator: $2,700 This appliance has 27 cubic feet of food storage available, and it has the added benefit of being made by a brand kitchen enthusiasts know and trust. Highly rated, this model has the fast functionality and elegant aesthetic of the French doors, which allows you to store whatever sheet pans and party platters you might need to put in the fridge. The fingerprint-resistant stainless steel finish both stays cleaner for longer and goes with almost anything. This model usually retails for $3,700, but right now, you can save a whopping $1,000 off the list price. Details Save $1,000 $2,700 at Best Buy

Frigidaire 4.5-cubic-foot compact 2-door refrigerator: $228 Not all kitchens need (or can accommodate) large double-door fridges, but this compact model from Frigidaire gives you all the stainless steel style in a little package. At less than $230, it's a great deal if you're thinking about adding an extra fridge to your basement lair. Details Save $71 $228 at Walmart

GE 36-inch counter depth 21.8 cu. ft. side by side refrigerator: $1,298 When you can't customize an entire kitchen, counter-depth refrigerators help avoid that awkward bump out that comes with standard counters and cupboards. This one gives you all the extra space of a side-by-side and comes in two finishes, plus it's over $800 off. Details Save $801 $1,298 at Wayfair

Insignia Retro 3.1 cu. ft. mini fridge with top freezer: $190 You know what's better than a mini fridge? A mint green retro mini fridge with a top freezer and energy star rating! That's exactly what you'll get with this sweet refrigerator perfect for offices, dorm rooms and teen havens. Details Save $30 $190 at Best Buy

Memorial Day sales on washers and dryers

LG WashCombo Ventless all-in-one washer/dryer combo: $2,199 If you're short on space, it might be worth considering a washer/dryer combo. This ventless LG WashCombo combines your washer and dryer into one machine, saving you time and space. Being able to dry also skips the step of having to haul heavier damp laundry from one vessel to another. This mega-capacity machine offers a 5-cubic-foot barrel to get the big jobs done. It comes in two color options, and you can even add on a pedestal storage drawer (for an extra $299) to gain storage capacity and raise the height of the machine, which may be helpful to those with issues bending too low. Details Save $800 $2,199 at LG

LG WashTower electric stacked washer and dryer: $1,598 LG's WashTower Laundry Center is a great washing machine and dryer option for someone with limited space. This stacked set features a 4.5-cubic-foot washer and a 7.4-cubic-foot dryer, and the EnergyStar rating will offer you both economic and ecological peace of mind. With app connectivity, you can track all the info from wash time to maintenance needs right on your phone. This set has got a $601 discount from its typical $2,199 price tag, but right now, you can score an extra $150 off during the Buy More, Save More event. Details Save up to $751 $1,598 at Lowe's

Whirlpool Agitator high efficiency top-load washer and electric dryer set: $996 Though front-loading, stackable washers are arguably more popular, top-loading washing machines are just as efficient and often significantly cheaper. Plus they have that added un-advertised bonus of being able to throw something in after you've started the load. This set includes a 3.5 cu. ft. washer and an 7 cu. ft. electric dryer for less than $1,000. Details Save $402 $996 at Lowes

Samsung Bespoke 6.1 cu. ft. ultra capacity front load washer: $1,098 If you want a high-efficiency washer that can do big loads including bedding and washable rugs, this is your best bet. You can save $451 on the regular price, plus Wayfair has a rebate offer of up to $150. The rebate isn't instant as you need to fill out a form after purchase, but it can still save you a little more on a high-end machine. This one comes in emerald green, brushed black or silver. Details Save $451 $1,098 at Wayfair

Memorial Day sales on ranges

Frigidaire 30-inch glass top electric 5-burner range: $799 This Frigidaire glass top range offers the easy cleanup of a single surface and a stainless steel finish that matches almost anything (but it also comes in black or white for $50 more). It boasts a potent 3,200-watt EvenTemp element, for reliable temperatures every time. It has a quick 30-minute steam clean function for a simple-to-maintain pristine oven. The extra wide storage drawer should fit baking racks with ease. Details Save $400 $799 at Lowe's

LG Studio InstaView gas range with ProBake convection: $2,599 The LG Studio gas range is striking to look at, but it's more than just a pretty face. Outside of the matte white finish with bronze contrast knobs and overall handsome presence, this gas range offers both air frying and sous vide capabilities thanks to the in-built ProBake convection technology, making it a massively multi-use addition to any home chef's cooking arsenal. Details Save $300 $2,599 at LG

Smeg Portofino 48-inch 5.9 cu ft. freestanding dual fuel range: $2,829 This stove screams, "Why be boring when you can be fabulous?" and while the bright yellow color may not be for everyone, the savings definitely are. Get this dual range with 10 cooking modes including pizza oven. And it does come in other colors: right now in addition to the lemon color the matte black, red and steel are still in stock. Details Save $4,170 $2,829 at Wayfair

Memorial Day sales on dishwashers

LG top control standard dishwasher: $548 This LG dishwasher comes equipped to tackle your post-dinner dish load with a third rack to take full advantage of all available space. In addition to that, this model has the technology to spray the dishes from multiple angles to really tackle those stuck-on bits that get missed by traditional dishwashers. Details Save $301 $548 at The Home Depot

KitchenAid PrintShield top-control tall tub dishwasher: $898 This KitchenAid PrintShield dishwasher with topside controls has three racks (the third being the FreeFlex rack with rotating jets) so you can wash more items at once, saving time and water. At 44 dBA, it's quiet for a dishwasher. It comes in two finishes, with one costing slightly more than the other. Details Save $451 $898 at The Home Depot

Bosch 800 Series 24-inch top control smart dishwasher: $1,220 If you're after a high-end, advanced dishwasher this one has all the bells and whistles. It's got the third rack, PrecisionWash technology so you don't have to rinse anything before you put it in, plus it can be app controlled so you can start it with the sound of your voice using Amazon Alexa or Google Home. It comes in a variety of finishes as well. Details Save $130 $1,170 at Best Buy

Memorial Day sales on microwaves

Whirlpool over-the-range microwave: $209 This over-the-range microwave model packs 1,000 watts of nom-nuking power. Its easy-to-clean finish resists fingerprints and smudges, and the two-speed fan helps to heat food thoroughly. Hovering above your stove, you won't have to give up counter space for this robust reheater. Details Save $210 $209 at Lowe's

Costway retro countertop microwave: $160 This stylish microwave looks great on the counter and works like a charm. It comes in green or white and it's currently $69 cheaper than the regular price. It's also just 0.9 cubic foot, making it a good choice for dorm rooms and rentals as well. Details Save $69 $160 at Walmart

KitchenAid 1.1 cu. ft. convection over-the-range microwave with air fryer: $1,000 Though spending close to $1,000 on a microwave might seem extravagant, this is no ordinary nuker. It fits over the range so it will save you counter space, and it is a microwave, air fryer, toaster oven, convection oven, dehydrator, bread proofer and ventilation hood all in one. Details Save $260 $1,000 at Best Buy

When is the best time to buy appliances?

The best times to snag savings on appliances are the major patriotic holidays (Presidents Day, Labor Day, Memorial Day and such) along with Black Friday. Some appliances may also be available at steep discounts during Cyber Monday. Memorial Day is competitive and companies are motivated to sell at deep discounts before the start of summer for those who can't wait that long.

When is Memorial Day 2024?

On the last Monday of May each year, we celebrate Memorial Day, a holiday that honors US military service members who have died in service of their country. That means this year's Memorial Day lands on Monday, May 27.

As is the case with other major holiday-based shopping events, Memorial Day sales are usually fairly wide-ranging, covering top brands and retailers. Appliances and mattresses tend to see the largest discounts, making it a great time to invest in those big-ticket items for the home. Following the trends of previous years, we're seeing a variety of deals on items such as 4K TVs, home goods like furniture and decor, outdoor tools and more.

How does CNET select the best Memorial Day Appliance deals?

Our team of expert shoppers and deal-hunters spans years of helping buyers understand which major sales and deals are legitimately good and which are more routine. That includes Black Friday, Prime Day, Memorial Day and countless other shopping events. We've gotten very good at weeding out scams and superficial deals on appliances of every kind so you see only the best offers on appliances available.

At CNET we look for real discounts, quality reviews and remaining sale time when choosing a deal to show you.