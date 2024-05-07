Best Google Pixel 8A Deals: Preorder the Latest Budget-Friendly Pixel Today

These days, the latest and greatest smartphones are fully embracing and utilizing AI -- and the newest phone in Google's Pixel lineup is no exception. Though the Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are the brand's flagship, the more affordable A-Series has long been appealing to a lot of users. Google just announced the new Pixel 8A, and it's available for preorder right now. This smartphone couples impressive processing power with an approachable price tag, starting at $499 for the base model. Plus, there are deals out there that can bring that cost down even lower.

The Pixel 8A comes equipped with a lot of the same features as the line's current flagship model, from similar battery life to comparable processors. It also boasts the ability to run Audio Magic Eraser, Best Take and Gemini Nano model, which is something that Google's budget-tier phones haven't been set to handle in the past. In fact, these phones even provide the same display brightness as the standard Pixel 8, offering up to 2,000 nits of brightness (1,400 nits in HDR). The Pixel 8A is fairly close in size to the line's flagship, too. Pixel 8 has a 6.2-inch display, while the 8A comes in at 6.1 inches.

How much does the Pixel 8A cost?

The base 128GB model starts at $499. Or you can double your storage to the 256GB model for just $60 more.

What colors does the Pixel 8A come in?

The Pixel 8A comes in four colors: Aloe (light green), Bay (light blue), Obsidian (black) and Porcelain (white).

Best Pixel 8A deals

We've searched the web for all of the best Pixel 8A preorder deals to help you score an upgrade at a solid price. We'll keep updating this page as more deals drop, so check back often.

Google Free $100 Google Store credit If you preorder the Google Pixel 8A directly from the Google Store, the retailer will throw in a $100 Google Store credit. Just make sure you make your purchase by May 19 to qualify. Additionally, you can score up to $499 in trade-in credit if you have an eligible phone you're willing to part with. And if you're considering Google Fi, new customers can score $300 back on the Pixel 8A when you join. See at Google Store

Amazon Free $100 gift card Right now when you order the unlocked Google Pixel 8A at Amazon, you'll score a $100 Amazon gift card. This offer is available now through May 19. You can grab this preorder deal on all color variants of the 128GB model or on the black color variant of the 256GB model. See at Amazon