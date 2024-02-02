Best Buy Is Offering Up to $900 in Savings When You Upgrade to the New Galaxy S24 Lineup

Samsung phones are among the best phones on the market, and the new flagship lineup offers some solid upgrades over its predecessor, including upgraded batteries, brighter screens and on-device generative AI capabilities, thanks to Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, which means you won't need to connect to the web to take advantage of the service.

Best Buy has unlocked versions of the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus and S24 Ultra available for $800, $1,000 and $1,300, respectively. However, even without direct discounts, if you have an older phone you're willing to part with, as the company is offering up to $750 in trade-in credit, so you'll be able to lower the cost overall. Additionally, Best Buy is sweetening the deal by offering gift card bonuses with your purchase. When you order the base model Galaxy S24, you'll get a free $50 Best Buy gift card. Or score a $100 gift card when you grab the S24 Plus. And if you opt for the S24 Ultra, you'll get a $150 gift card bonus.

Keep in mind that newer phones will earn a higher trade-in credit than older models, with the largest savings available on Samsung's previous-gen Galaxy S23 Ultra. However, you can check your phone's estimated trade-in value on Best Buy's website before you purchase.

And if you're ready to upgrade, but you're not completely sold on the Galaxy S24, you can check out our roundup of all the best phone deals currently available from a variety of brands including Apple, Google and even other Samsung models.