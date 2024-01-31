Photos From the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus Cameras

Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus Photos
Both the Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus have a trio of wide, ultrawide and 3x telephoto lenses. The main camera has a 50-megapixel sensor and can capture 50-megapixel or 12-megapixel photos. The following are images take with both phones.
This photo is from the Galaxy S24's main camera.
This photo is from the Galaxy S24 Plus' main camera.
The result of AI photo editing on the Galaxy S24.
This photo is from the Galaxy S24 Plus' 3x telephoto camera
This photo is from the Galaxy S24's main camera in portrait mode.
This photo is from the Galaxy S24's main camera.
This photo and the next are a before and after. Here's my original Galaxy S24 ultrawide photo.
Here's the same photo straightened. Galaxy AI was used to fill in the edges.
This photo is from the Galaxy S24's main camera in night mode.
This photo is from the Galaxy S24 Plus's main camera.
This photo is from the Galaxy S24 Plus' ultrawide camera.
This photo is from the Galaxy S24's 3x telephoto camera.
This photo is from the Galaxy S24's main camera.
This photo is from the Galaxy S24's 3x telephoto camera.
This photo is from the Galaxy S24's main camera.
This photo is from the Galaxy S24's 3x telephoto camera.
This photo is from the Galaxy S24's main camera.
This photo is from the Galaxy S24's 3x telephoto camera.
Galaxy S24 telephoto camera at 5x digital zoom.
This photo is from the Galaxy S24's ultrawide camera in night mode.
This photo is from the Galaxy S24's 3x telephoto camera.
This photo is from the Galaxy S24's 3x telephoto camera.
This photo is from the Galaxy S24's main camera in night mode.
This photo is from the Galaxy S24's main camera in night mode.
This photo is from the Galaxy S24's main camera.
This photo is from the Galaxy S24's main camera.
This photo is from the Galaxy S24's main camera.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus
Here is another before and after. This is the original photo I took.
Can you tell something is different? And I'm not talking about the giant floating pillow.
The following photos are a comparison between the Galaxy S24 Plus, the Pixel 8 and iPhone 15. This photo is from the Pixel 8's main camera.
This photo is from the iPhone 15's main camera.
And this photo is from the Galaxy S24 Plus' main camera.
The last two photos are a before-and-after. Here's the original S22 main camera photo.
Here it is again after the reflections were removed in the Gallery app.