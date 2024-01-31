X

Photos From the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus Cameras

Samsung's new S24 and S24 Plus largly have the same camera hardware as previous versions, but are still more than capable for most people.

Patrick Holland
Patrick Holland has been a phone reviewer for CNET since 2016. He is a former theater director who occasionally makes short films. Patrick has an eye for photography and a passion for everything mobile. He is a colorful raconteur who will guide you through the ever-changing, fast-paced world of phones, especially the iPhone and iOS. He used to co-host CNET's I'm So Obsessed podcast and interviewed guests like Jeff Goldblum, Alfre Woodard, Stephen Merchant, Sam Jay, Edgar Wright and Roy Wood Jr.
1 of 35 Patrick Holland/CNET

Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus Photos

Both the Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus have a trio of wide, ultrawide and 3x telephoto lenses. The main camera has a 50-megapixel sensor and can capture 50-megapixel or 12-megapixel photos. The following are images take with both phones.

2 of 35 Patrick Holland/CNET

This photo is from the Galaxy S24's main camera.

3 of 35 Patrick Holland/CNET

This photo is from the Galaxy S24 Plus' main camera.

4 of 35 Patrick Holland/CNET

The result of AI photo editing on the Galaxy S24.

5 of 35 Patrick Holland/CNET

This photo is from the Galaxy S24 Plus' 3x telephoto camera

6 of 35 Patrick Holland/CNET

This photo is from the Galaxy S24's main camera in portrait mode.

7 of 35 Patrick Holland/CNET

This photo is from the Galaxy S24's main camera.

8 of 35 Patrick Holland/CNET

This photo and the next are a before and after. Here's my original Galaxy S24 ultrawide photo.

9 of 35 Patrick Holland/CNET

Here's the same photo straightened. Galaxy AI was used to fill in the edges.

10 of 35 Patrick Holland/CNET

This photo is from the Galaxy S24's main camera in night mode.

11 of 35 Patrick Holland/CNET

This photo is from the Galaxy S24 Plus's main camera.

12 of 35 Patrick Holland/CNET

This photo is from the Galaxy S24 Plus' ultrawide camera.

13 of 35 Patrick Holland/CNET

This photo is from the Galaxy S24's 3x telephoto camera.

14 of 35 Patrick Holland/CNET

This photo is from the Galaxy S24's main camera.

15 of 35 Patrick Holland/CNET

This photo is from the Galaxy S24's 3x telephoto camera.

16 of 35 Patrick Holland/CNET

This photo is from the Galaxy S24's main camera.

17 of 35 Patrick Holland/CNET

This photo is from the Galaxy S24's 3x telephoto camera.

18 of 35 Patrick Holland/CNET

This photo is from the Galaxy S24's main camera.

19 of 35 Patrick Holland/CNET

This photo is from the Galaxy S24's 3x telephoto camera.

20 of 35 Patrick Holland/CNET

Galaxy S24 telephoto camera at 5x digital zoom.

21 of 35 Patrick Holland/CNET

This photo is from the Galaxy S24's ultrawide camera in night mode.

22 of 35 Patrick Holland/CNET

This photo is from the Galaxy S24's 3x telephoto camera.

23 of 35 Patrick Holland/CNET

This photo is from the Galaxy S24's 3x telephoto camera.

24 of 35 Patrick Holland/CNET

This photo is from the Galaxy S24's main camera in night mode.

25 of 35 Patrick Holland/CNET

This photo is from the Galaxy S24's main camera in night mode.

26 of 35 Patrick Holland/CNET

This photo is from the Galaxy S24's main camera.

27 of 35 Patrick Holland/CNET

This photo is from the Galaxy S24's main camera.

28 of 35 Patrick Holland/CNET

This photo is from the Galaxy S24's main camera.

29 of 35 Patrick Holland/CNET

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus

Here is another before and after. This is the original photo I took.

30 of 35 Patrick Holland/CNET

Can you tell something is different? And I'm not talking about the giant floating pillow.

31 of 35 Patrick Holland/CNET

The following photos are a comparison between the Galaxy S24 Plus, the Pixel 8 and iPhone 15. This photo is from the Pixel 8's main camera.

32 of 35 Patrick Holland/CNET

This photo is from the iPhone 15's main camera.

33 of 35 Patrick Holland/CNET

And this photo is from the Galaxy S24 Plus' main camera.

34 of 35 Patrick Holland/CNET

The last two photos are a before-and-after. Here's the original S22 main camera photo.

35 of 35 Patrick Holland/CNET

Here it is again after the reflections were removed in the Gallery app.

