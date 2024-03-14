Beats Studio Buds Hit a Bargain $85, But This Deal Expires Soon

A pair of noise-canceling earbuds doesn't have to break the bank these days. And while there are definitely ways to spend hundreds of dollars on a pair, the Beats Studio Buds offer great sound and active noise cancelation technology at a price that's hard to beat. and right now they are even cheaper thanks to a limited-time sale at Woot dropping them down to just $85 -- $65 off their retail price. The deal ends in just a week though, or when supplies run dry, so you don't have long to get in on the savings.

Beats Studio Buds are small, lightweight, comfortable to wear and fit most ears securely. Despite being made by Apple these days, Beats products work great with both iPhones and Android phones and there are plenty of features to love, including quick pairing. CNET's David Carnoy said their sound quality beats out AirPods Pro and Powerbeats Pro in his Beats Studio Buds review.

Unlike some other Apple-made Beats products, the Studio Buds lack a few of the fanciest features like in-ear detection and the ability to pair to all of your Apple devices via iCloud and switch between them automatically. That probably won't be a deal-breaker for most folks, especially given the price difference between the Studio Buds and something like the AirPods Pro.

The Beats Studio Buds provide up to 8 hours of listening time on a single charge, with up to 24 hours when combined with the charging case. They are also IPX4-rated sweat and water-resistant, so they're a solid option to use on your commute or at the gym.

While Beats recently released the improved Studio Buds Plus, the upgraded model -- with better noise-canceling and battery life -- sells for $170, which might be more than you're prepared to spend.

If the Studio Buds aren't quite the right fit for you, check out the other Beats headphones deals currently available, as well as our list of best wireless earbuds.