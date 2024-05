Beats Solo 4 Headphones Are $50 Off at Amazon Right Now

Beats headphones and earbuds are some of the best quality audio tech out there. They're comfortable, durable and have a great reputation. But Beats can be costly, so we love finding deals that help you score a pair for less. For a limited time, Beats Solo 4 wireless headphones are available for only $150 at Amazon. That's a discount of 25%, saving you $50 off a coveted pair of Beats and making this the perfect time to snag a pair.

The Beats Solo 4 are equipped with improved drivers for higher-quality audio. Their UltraPlush cushions are comfortable, which makes them perfect for use during long listening sessions or calls. These headphones are designed with better Bluetooth that prevents connection drops over longer distances than its predecessors.

The 50-hour battery life on these headphones is great for long flights and full workdays. Need to make a work call or use voice control options? The Beats Solo 4 headphones have a built-in microphone. Whether your own iOS or Android devices, you'll be able to connect your headphones easily. It's also worth noting that Beats includes a 3.5mm wire for anyone who wants to use this instead of connecting via Bluetooth. The Solo 4 headphones don't include active noise cancellation, but they do passively block out noises that can decrease your focus.

This phenomenal deal is available for a limited time. Act fast to snag these Beats Solo 4 before they're gone.

