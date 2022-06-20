Beats Headphones Are Up to 49% Off With These 1-Day Woot Deals

Whether you want to power your workouts, tune out distractions while working from home, or just make your morning commute more bearable, a good set of wireless headphones is an essential buy. You don't have to spend a fortune to snag a pair these days either, with tons of cheap earbuds and headphones on the market. Today only, in fact, you can pick up a pair of Beats headphones with and enjoy a more premium experience for less. Unlike a lot of Woot sales, all of the Beats on offer there today are brand new and come with the full one-year Apple manufacturer's warranty.

The sale over at Woot features a few different Beats models to suit varying needs and budgets. If the neckband style of the Beats Flex is your thing, you can nab a set in black or white . These earbuds feature Apple's W1 wireless chip for easy pairing with your iPhone as well as Bluetooth for connecting to non-Apple devices. They'll last for 12 hours per charge and feature in-line playback controls and a built-in mic. Though they launched at $50, the Flex actually retail for $70 these days so scoring as set for $40 is a good deal and beats prices elsewhere right now.

Those wanting a true wireless experience can opt for the recently-released Beats Studio Buds. , these wire-free earbuds are 23% below their manufacturer suggested retail price today at Woot. We praised the light weight of the Studio Buds in our review and found them to be better sounding than AirPods Pro. Other highlights include active noise canceling and transparency modes, USB-C charging, and up to 24 hours of listening time.

Also on sale are the wireless headphones. These premium cans have been around for a few years and offer an over-ear fit and active noise cancellation. The Studio3 headphones still retail for $350, though we see relatively frequent price drops. The on the forest green colorway at Woot is close to best-ever pricing and sees them fall to just $180. If you're not keen on the color, Amazon has a few variations right now.

Since Woot is owned by Amazon, you can also score free shipping by logging in with your Amazon Prime account. If you don't already have a Prime membership, now's a great time to with Prime Day 2022 just around the corner.