Bag Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 or Buds 2 Pro With Up to 43% Off if You're Quick

Starting with the entry-level Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, these earbuds come in white and have active noise canceling technology, an ambient sound feature that allows you to hear your surroundings and three microphones so you'll sound great on calls and in meetings. They're also built with a long-lasting battery battery life of 5 hours per charge, so you won't be reaching for the charger all the time.

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds are available in graphite and black. You'll get upgraded IPX7 water-resistance with these earbuds as well as the same 5-hour battery life when you have the ANC enabled. Another upgrade is Bluetooth 5.3 support, so you'll get a better, more solid connection to supported devices.

