Bag Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 or Buds 2 Pro With Up to 43% Off if You're Quick
You can now get Samsung's latest wireless earbuds with big savings thanks to Woot.
It's easy to spend a small fortune on a pair of wireless earbuds but you don't always have to. That's something Woot and Samsung are proving right now with not one, but two deals available on Samsung's latest offerings.
Those deals mean you can pick up a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 for just $90 while the high-end Galaxy Buds 2 Pro will set you back just $130. Neither discount will require you enter a discount code or clip a coupon, but these prices won't last for long -- Woot says the deals come to an end on Jan. 16, but they could sell out sooner than that.
Starting with the entry-level Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, these earbuds come in white and have active noise canceling technology, an ambient sound feature that allows you to hear your surroundings and three microphones so you'll sound great on calls and in meetings. They're also built with a long-lasting battery battery life of 5 hours per charge, so you won't be reaching for the charger all the time.
The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds are available in graphite and black. You'll get upgraded IPX7 water-resistance with these earbuds as well as the same 5-hour battery life when you have the ANC enabled. Another upgrade is Bluetooth 5.3 support, so you'll get a better, more solid connection to supported devices.
While these are among the best earbuds for Samsung phones, don't worry if these two options aren't for you. Our list of the best wireless earbud deals should have something to fit every need and budget.
