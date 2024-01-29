Bag an Unlocked Google Pixel 8 for a New All-Time Low Price

Buying a great smartphone can be a very expensive business but the Google Pixel 8 is already a way to pick up a modern phone without breaking the bank. It has some wonderful Google features and runs the latest Android software, and right now you can pick one up for even less than usual.

The Google Pixel 8 would normally sell for around $700 in the 128GB configuration, but if you place an order via Woot today you'll pay just $540 and save 23% instantly. There are just a few days left for this deal and it could end sooner than that if supplies are exhausted. Given this deal beats the previous all-time low of $549 for this phone, it's well worth grabbing while you can.

This Google Pixel 8 comes in the lovely obsidian black finish and the aforementioned 128GB of storage. The phone offers support for 5G connectivity as you'd expect from a modern phone and, being unlocked, it will work on all major carriers without issue.

With a large 6.2-inch Actua display owners can expect vivid colors and a fast responsive display while still getting a strong battery life. Google says that the phone can run for more than 24 hours on a single charge with the Extreme Battery Saver mode bumping that all the way to 72 hours when required.

The Pixel 8 is a great phone for a whole lot of people and at this price, it's difficult to ignore. There are tons of options though, so make sure to check out our collection of the best phone deals before you settle on a model and place your order.