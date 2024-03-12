X
Attention Android Fans: Discounted Pixel and OnePlus Phones Are Up for Grabs

You can get your hands on a new Google Pixel 8, Pixel 7 Pro, OnePlus 10T and more at a bargain during this Woot sale.

If you're shopping for a new device, there are a lot of quality phones on the market right now. But many top models can cost a pretty penny. If you're looking for a way to make upgrading more affordable, don't skip the deal happening at Woot right now. 

Whether you're looking for the latest flagship or you're in search of something on a limited budget, Woot is slashing prices on Google Pixel and OnePlus phones to make it more affordable to get your hands on exactly what you want, with prices starting at $270. These deals are available now through March 22, while supplies last. We anticipate some of these will sell out before then, though, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later to ensure you don't miss out.

The Google Pixel 8 is the current flagship and not only has a new design, AI integration and a brighter screen, but it also offers an impressive 7 years of OS support. The base model goes for $699 when you buy from the Google Store directly, but Woot has the unlocked 128GB model available for just $540 right now, saving you a whopping $159 on our pick for the best Android phone under $700 you can get. 

If you don't necessarily need the latest model, you can score the Google Pixel 7 Pro, which is still a solid buy for most people. Prices at the Google Store start at $899 for this model, but you can snag one for as little as $500 at Woot right now. It won an Editors' Choice Award, has a 6.7-inch screen and a great camera. 

And for a budget option you can grab for $300 or less, Woot has a couple of great options. Right now the One Plus 10T is down to just $300. That's less than half its original list price. It comes equipped with a sizeable 6.7-inch screen and a solid battery with 150-watt fast charging available. Or you can opt for the Google Pixel 6A. It's down to just $270 at Woot -- that's a $79 discount versus what you'd pay at the Google Store. Plus, it's our pick for the best budget Android phone you can get, and this deal makes that even more true.

Looking for something different? We've rounded up iPhone 15 dealsGalaxy S24 deals and other phone deals so you can upgrade your device without breaking the bank. 

