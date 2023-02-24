Apple's Official MagSafe Charger Is Back on Sale for Just $32

if you're looking for a new wireless charger for your iPhone, Woot is offering a deal on Apple's first-party MagSafe Charger that's worth considering. The magnetic charger is there, a near-20% saving compared with the and the best price we've seen so far this year. Not only does this nifty charger conveniently snap on the back of your device, but it also provides faster wireless charging than most third-party options. This offer is available for four days or while supplies last, and we've seen it sell out quickly in the past at this sort of price.

When I made the switch from Android to Apple in 2021, I opted for an iPhone 12 Pro Max and never looked back. Even when I lost my phone, I went and bought the iPhone 13 and continued to use it with my MagSafe charger. And I don't regret the decision at all: The phone and charger have a perfect place in my at-home office setup. While there may be thousands of different iPhone chargers out there on the market, there's nothing quite like the first-party Apple version that is designed to work seamlessly with your iPhone, and many iPhone cases are now built around this technology.

You can attach this charger to iPhone 14, iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 models, and enjoy faster wireless charging up to 15 watts. It's also compatible with regular Qi devices, meaning it can be used to wirelessly charge your iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods models with a wireless charging case. Note, however, that this charger doesn't come with the block that you'll need with the compatible USB-C input.