Apple's AirPods Pro 2 See First Amazon Discount Ahead of Launch

The refreshed second-gen AirPods Pro, which Apple unveiled at its 'Far Out' event earlier this month, are slated to launch on Sept. 23. While you may have anticipated a lengthy wait for the first AirPods Pro 2 deals to appear, you can actually ahead of their release. You can snag a set for $240, $9 off their retail price, with release day delivery still available. You may end up getting your Amazon-shipped AirPods Pro 2 sooner than if you ordered directly at Apple, as there's a two- to three-week wait quoted at Apple's online store.

The 2022 AirPods Pro offer better noise cancellation, an adaptive transparency mode, a longer battery life and even a speaker in the charging case, which works with Apple's Find My app. There's also a new personalized spatial audio feature along with swipe gestures for controlling playback.

Other neat additions over the 2019 AirPods Pro include a loop for attaching a lanyard to the case as well as the ability to charge the AirPods Pro 2 using an Apple Watch cable (as well as via Lightning or MagSafe), reducing the number of cables you need to pack when travelling.