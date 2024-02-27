Apple AirTag Trackers Are Under $20 Apiece With This Amazon Deal

There are few things more irritating on the day-to-day than losing your keys. Maybe losing your wallet comes close, but if you've ever found yourself taking your sofa apart to find your erstwhile car keys you know exactly what we mean. Thankfully, technology has taken away plenty of irritations and it can help here as well -- Apple's AirTags can ensure that you need never go hunting for anything ever again.

AirTags are some of our favorite item trackers and now you can pick up a pack of four for just $78. That's a full $21 off the usual $99 asking price and just $3 more than the all-time lowest price we've seen for the set. There are no coupons or discount codes, but we don't know how long we should expect this deal to last which means placing an order sooner rather than later is the best way to make sure you don't pay more later.

Apple's AirTag trackers work seamlessly with your iPhone and the Find My app, with a super simple one-tap pairing process. You can then throw a tracker into a pocket as it is, or grab an AirTag accessory to clip them to keys, hook them onto a bag, stick them to your bike or attach them to anything else you want to keep tabs on.

Watch this: Apple AirTags made a good small impression 06:55

Once set up, the AirTags will show up in the Find My app and display your items on a map so you can easily find them. If an item is in your vicinity, you can use the app to play a sound on the AirTag's tiny speaker to help you find it and use the Precision Finding feature to be guided to your lost possession. This is handy if you're just looking for your keys or wallet around the house, for example. If you lose an item farther afield, you can put it in Lost Mode, which will then ping you if the AirTag is detected on the Find My network and allow you to add a message and include your phone number or email address.

Read more: Have Apple AirTags? 5 Unexpected Places to Put Them

Each AirTag is powered by a CR2032 coin battery, four of which are included with your purchase. The batteries last around a year before you need to replace them. AirTags are IP67 water- and dust-resistant too, so you don't have to worry about them getting damaged if exposed to the elements.

For more savings on top-rated Apple products, check out our roundups of Apple Watch deals, MacBook deals and iPhone deals currently available.