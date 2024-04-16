Amazon's Sale Saves Up to 57% Off Anker Chargers and Charging Accessories

When it comes to picking up a new battery pack or portable charger, there are plenty of names to choose from, but Anker is always a good place to start your shopping. It makes some of our favorite charging accessories and right now, whether it's a battery pack, travel charger, charging hub or just a USB-C cable that you need, there's a deal to be had. That's thanks to Amazon's latest limited-time sale that can save you up to 57% off for a limited time.

At the time of writing, there are 17 different offers available, although we don't know how long that will remain the case. The 57% saving is on the Anker 552 USB-C hub with support for 100-watt power delivery and support for 4K video. That hub would normally sell for $70, but order today and you'll pay just $30 instead.

Perhaps our favorite deal is the Anker Cube, a MagSafe charger that can also power your Apple Watch and AirPods at the same time as your iPhone. It's pretty pricey at the usual $150 price, but if you order now that price will be slashed to just $112. That even includes a 30-watt USB-C charger in the bargain.

Other notable deals include a pack of three 100-watt USB-C cables for just $17 and the 100-watt Anker Prime three-port charger for $60. There are tons more offers as well, so be sure to have a check through the full list before buying anything. Need your power to be a little more portable and plentiful? Our list of the best generator deals could be the answer, too.