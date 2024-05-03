Amazon Slashes Top Noise-Canceling Bowers & Wilkins Headphones by $70

A premium set of headphones typically costs a pretty penny, so whenever a deal bubbles up on some, our ears prick up. This just happened for the Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2e headphones at Amazon, seeing the cost reduced to $319. That's less than $1 away from the lowest price we've ever seen at the retailer (which was $318.37 in March, for reference). As a regular contender for the best over-ear headphones on the market today, this 20% discount is not to be sniffed at.

What we particularly like about this deal is the variety of colors that can all be purchased at the same $319 price: black, blue, gray or green. Typically offers like this only apply to one color, and they're usually the least sought-after, like a dark brown or off-yellow, so to have the choice of four color designs that look this good is a rarity.

"Not only are these headphones more comfortable -- they tip the scales at 307 grams -- but they sound better and have better noise-canceling and voice-calling performance with improved noise reduction," over their predecessor, said CNET audio expert David Carnoy in his list of the best over-ear headphones.

