X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Amazon Slashes Top Noise-Canceling Bowers & Wilkins Headphones by $70

The Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2e headphones are achingly close to a record low and available in plenty of colors.

Matt Poskitt Writer
Matt Poskitt is a freelance journalist who specializes in movies, TV, video games, tech, or otherwise. He's also turned his hand to everything from mattresses to motorbikes as a writer. Before entering the world of freelancing, Matt headed up the games and entertainment section at T3 under Future Publishing, alongside being found across TechRadar, The Guardian, Insider, iNews, IGN, Tom's Guide, Fandom, GamesRadar, GamesIndustry.biz, Digital Spy, PC Gamer Mag, and NME. In his spare time, Matt is an avid cinemagoer, keen runner and average golfer (at best).
See full bio
Matt Poskitt
bowers-wilkins-headphones-commerce-image
B&W/CNET

A premium set of headphones typically costs a pretty penny, so whenever a deal bubbles up on some, our ears prick up. This just happened for the Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2e headphones at Amazon, seeing the cost reduced to $319. That's less than $1 away from the lowest price we've ever seen at the retailer (which was $318.37 in March, for reference). As a regular contender for the best over-ear headphones on the market today, this 20% discount is not to be sniffed at.

See at Amazon

What we particularly like about this deal is the variety of colors that can all be purchased at the same $319 price: black, blue, gray or green. Typically offers like this only apply to one color, and they're usually the least sought-after, like a dark brown or off-yellow, so to have the choice of four color designs that look this good is a rarity.

Hey, did you know? CNET Deals texts are free, easy and save you money.

"Not only are these headphones more comfortable -- they tip the scales at 307 grams -- but they sound better and have better noise-canceling and voice-calling performance with improved noise reduction," over their predecessor, said CNET audio expert David Carnoy in his list of the best over-ear headphones.

Not fancying these B&W headphones? Check out our roundup of the best headphones and earbuds deals for all the latest offerings. 

Mobile Guides

Phones
Foldable Phones
Headphones
Mobile Accessories
Smartwatches
Wireless Plans
Mobile coupons