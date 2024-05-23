Amazon Reduces Superb 55-Inch LG OLED TV by More Than $300

While Memorial Day weekend might still be a couple of days away, that hasn't stopped several retailers from slashing prices ahead of time. The latest great deal to turn your attention to is the 55-inch LG OLED C4 TV which has now dropped to a very fair asking price of $1,697, representing a deduction of $303, or 15% for reference. This is a limited-time offer by Amazon that we don't expect to be live for more than a week (maybe less).

The good news is that Best Buy also has the same model available for a very slightly higher cost of $1,700, so if the Amazon deal does expire you can head here as a backup. What we like about the LG OLED C4 is its stunning picture quality, user-friendly setup as well as the number of features designed for those who love playing video games. In general, the 4K capabilities and variable refresh rate will both go a long way to making sure the latest video games not only look great but run smoothly.

Launched in March this year, the LG C4 proved to be a step up from 2023's LG OLED C3 by improving the audio significantly and offering brighter HDR. Overall, it's a step up and worth the upgrade considering it usually goes for $2,000.

