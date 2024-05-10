Best Memorial Day TV Sales: Top TV Deals You Can't Miss Out On

Memorial Day marks the start of the summer. With a new season may come new upgrades as well, and there's no better place to start than your TV. If you've been thinking about upgrading your television to a bigger size or to get some new and improved features, now is a great time to do so. On the flip side, maybe you're looking for a downgrade in size or just want a simpler TV.

Regardless, while hunting for a new TV you'll find high-quality sets that range from small to huge and everything in between, all with various features and upsides. And, there are usually plenty of sales on top-rated brands and models to choose from.

Upgrading to a new TV can make a big difference in any home theater setup, and there have been some exciting advances in resolution and sound over the last few years. Before you grab a new set, be sure to check out our TV buying guide to give you a better sense of what you need and all the options available.

If you know what you want, consider these Memorial Day TV sales on some of the best TVs available right now, including trusted brands, such as Samsung, LG and Amazon. For specific categories, check out our roundups of the best 4K TV deals or the best cheap TV deals. We'll update this page as new offers appear and old ones expire, so check back often.

Samsung TV deals

Amazon Fire TV deals

LG TV deals

Toshiba, Sony and other TV deals