The Most Anticipated TVs of 2024 (You Can Actually Afford)

TV makers premiered a range of wild innovations at CES 2024, from LG's transparent TV to Samsung's ultra-premium 98-inch 8K TV. Also of note were the display behemoths: Hisense announced an ultra-bright 110-inch TV, and TCL dropped an even bigger 115-inch TV.

This tech is all marvel-worthy and certainly something to keep your eye on in the future, but they won't be found in many peoples' living rooms this year. That's because they'll all be wicked expensive. Here, instead, are our most anticipated, practical and (relatively) affordable 2024 TVs you may consider buying this year.

How did these TVs make the list? Most of them are successors to TVs we've reviewed and liked in the past. They stood out at CES because they strike what seems like a great balance between quality and expected price. To be clear, however, none of the TV makers on this list have announced official pricing yet, so our expectations are based on the prices of the 2023 models.

David Katzmaier/CNET Samsung S95D OLED TV Perhaps the most anticipated TV of 2024, the Samsung S95D enhances the already fantastic S95C, which ranked well among the TVs we've ever reviewed. But this year's model has glare-free technology, which could make it an ideal choice for preserving picture quality in a bright room. When we briefly tested the tech at Samsung's booth at CES, the reflection-reduction feature held up and was clearly effective in reducing glare. Combined with the best-in-class quality of an OLED display (set to be even brighter this year) and super thin design, the S95D is the high-end model we're most looking forward to getting our hands on. The S95D will range from 55 to 77 inches in size, and Samsung has not yet announced pricing.

LG LG G4 OLED TV The LG G3 was the best TV we've ever tested. On top of its already top-tier OLED display, it contains a relatively new technology called micro-lens array. Put simply, MLA is made up of billions of tiny lenses that focus the screen's light, giving it an extra edge on picture quality over other high-end OLEDs. But overall, due to the exceptionally high price tag on the G3, we preferred the C3 for its (still super good) picture quality for hundreds less. The G4 will be similar to the G3 with a couple of improvements. LG says the G4 will get slightly brighter than the G3 -- the company expects the G4 to be the brightest OLED TV on the market in 2024 -- and also have improved color. Other image quality characteristics on the G3 and G4 should be largely the same, judging from LG's information so far, despite the company's claims of AI processing in the 2024 model. The G4 comes with a tabletop stand (in the 55- and 65-inch sizes), and the 83-inch size also gets the MLA treatment; on the G3 the stand was optional on those sizes and the 83-inch lacked MLA.

LG C4 OLED TV The LG C3 is our current best high-end pick for its superior picture quality -- again thanks to an OLED display -- and considerable price savings compared with the G3. The C4 is largely similar to its predecessor on paper, although LG says it will also be slightly brighter, and the new model will add 144Hz refresh rate (not a big deal unless you're using a PC for gaming). If you're looking for a high-end TV, we expect the LG C4 to once again be among the top choices for the money in 2024.

David Katzmaier/CNET TCL QM851 We typically recommend buying a TV's prior year model well into the following year, since features between generations remain relatively the same, while older TVs are discounted once new ones hit the shelves. But the QM851 may very well be worth waiting for the 2024 model, considering its brightness is significantly improved, according to TCL, without changing the cost. TCL says the 2024 version will cost roughly the same as the QM850, which is our current pick for best overall TV. Both series offer full-array local dimming and mini-LED, which in the QM850 we tested delivered exceptional picture quality for the money. One drawback of the QM851 is the lack of a 55-inch option. It comes in 65-, 75-, 85- and 98-inch sizes.

Hisense U8N Our current runner-up to the QM850 is the Hisense U8K, and its successor in 2024 is the U8N. Like most of the 2024 TVs on this list the manufacturer is claiming improved brightness over the 2023 model. The U8N has full array local dimming, mini-LED and, unlike the TCL above, a 55-inch option in addition to larger sizes.

Roku Roku Pro Series Roku released its own line of TVs only last year, and it's already coming out with a significantly more advanced version in 2024. This TV will look to challenge TCL and Hisense's 2024 releases, with a bright mini-LED backlight, local dimming, QLED color and enhanced audio. And of course, it will use Roku's smart TV system, which we like better than the Google TV system used by those two brands. The Pro Series will be a step-up version of Roku's Select and Plus Series, and the latter is one of our top midrange TVs. The Pro Series will be available in 55, 65 and 75 inches. Roku hasn't yet announced pricing for the new model.

Samsung QN90D If you're in the market for a higher-end QLED, rather than an OLED, and prefer Samsung to TCL or Hisense, the QN90D could be a good choice. The 2022 version was one of our favorites and gave OLED displays a run for their money. While we didn't review the 2023 model, we're expecting QN90D to stand out with a bright image, a wide range of screen sizes (43 to 98 inches, to be exact) and mini-LED technology.

What about Sony's 2024 TVs?

Sony didn't announce any TVs at CES 2024, so we can't cite any specific examples on this list. The company did demo a prototype of improved mini-LED screen technology that CNET's David Katzmaier got the chance to check out in person, however. It looked great and delivered improved brightness, local dimming zone count and more precise control of the image according to Sony. It will also likely be very expensive when it becomes available. Last year Sony announced its new TVs in spring, so we expect to hear more soon.

Why should you consider waiting to buy a 2024 TV?

This year's TVs will hit shelves throughout the spring and summer, doing so at their highest sticker price. Those prices will then fall in the fall (consider that a fun mnemonic for the TV buying cycle) before hitting an all-time low around Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

If you're looking for a steeper discount for extremely similar quality now, check out the 2023 lineup of TVs. Most of these TVs don't differ greatly from their newer versions, so you'll get a similar product at a lower price (until they sell out). For this reason, for the most part, we will continue recommending 2023 models over 2024 until they're gone.

