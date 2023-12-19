Amazon Knocks Up to $60 Off Some of Our Favorite Jabra Earbuds

You don't have to spend top dollar on pricey Apple, Bose or Sony earbuds to get a decent pair these days. Jabra makes some excellent alternatives that have earned spots on our lists of the best affordable earbuds and best earbuds overall for 2023, and right now you can snag a pair for less. It's currently offering up to $60 off a wide range of models, with prices starting at just $50. Many of these deals are being price-matched at Amazon.

The most affordable earbuds you'll find on sale right now are the Jabra Elite 3, which you can pick up for just $50, saving you $30 compared to the usual price. They're a pretty basic pair with 6mm drivers, a customizable EQ and a noise-isolating design. But if you want active noise-canceling capabilities, you can upgrade to the Jabra Elite 4, which is currently $30 off, dropping the price down to just $70. Depending on your color preference, you may be better off opting for the Elite 4 Active, which offers improved water resistance and a longer 28-hour battery life. The mint color variant is currently available for just $65, which saves you $54 off the usual price, while other variants are available for $80 from Jabra directly.

For $90, which is a $60 discount, you can grab the Jabra Elite 5. They have hybrid active noise-cancellation, a custom EQ and support multipoint Bluetooth pairing. You can also save $50 on the Elite 8 Active and the Elite 10, which have both earned a spot on our list of the overall best earbuds for 2023. With an IP68 weather-resistance rating and an impressive battery life of up to 56 hours, we named the $150 Elite 8 Active the best durable earbuds on the market right now. If premium audio is your top priority, you can snag the $200 Elite 10 earbuds. They're equipped with 10mm drivers and support Dolby Spatial Audio with head tracking for immersive listening. They do have a semi-open design, which reduces the effectiveness of their noise-canceling capabilities but does make them comfortable to wear for long periods.

Just note that these deals are only available through Dec. 24, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these bargains. If you're looking for even more offers, you can also check out our full roundup of all the best headphones and earbuds deals for tons of other bargains.