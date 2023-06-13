Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
Amazon Knocks $500 Off Samsung's Previous-Gen Powerhouse S22 Ultra

Though it may be a year old, the S22 Ultra is still one of the most advanced phones in Samsung's lineup, and you can snag one one sale from $700 right now.

2 min read
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is displayed against a green background.
Samsung/CNET

While there are plenty of deals available on the Samsung's latest Galaxy S23 phones, the best offers will require a trade-in and lock you into a multi-year service plan. If you're looking for a straightforward discount on an unlocked model, you may be better off with a previous-gen model, and right now you can snag last year's S22 Ultra at a serious discount. Amazon currently offering $500 off nearly all configurations, which drops the starting price of the 128GB model down to just $700 -- a new all-time low. There's no set expiration for these deals, so we suggest getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

See at Amazon

The S22 Ultra won a CNET Editors' Choice Award last year and remains a great phone for most people -- especially when you can snag it at this price. It runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and has a large 6.8-inch display. It also comes equipped with an S Pen so you can write, draw and more, directly on the screen. The camera is solid, too -- the S22 Ultra supports 8K recording and has a better low-light camera than its predecessor. And the battery should last all day with average use. One of the main drawbacks of this particular phone was the expensive price tag, but this discount makes it a lot easier to recommend for just about anyone looking for a larger device.

And if you're in the market for a different model, you can check out our roundup of all the best phone deals you can shop right now. 

