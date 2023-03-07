Amazon Knocks $300 Off the Previous-Gen Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung last month released the Galaxy S23 lineup, the newest models in its flagship series, which means that right now is a great time to snag an older model if you don't need absolutely the latest and greatest. The Galaxy S22 Ultra was the most advanced model of the previous generation, and right now at Amazon you can snag an for as little as $900, saving you $300 compared to the usual price. You can also save $300 on the or $304 on the if you want some extra storage. There's no telling how long these phones will remain discounted and in stock, so you may want to think about getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

While it may be a generation old, the Galaxy S22 Ultra still comes packed full of powerful hardware. With an advanced Snapdragon 8 processor, as well as 5G connectivity, it boasts lightning-fast performance and load times. The 128GB version has 8GB of RAM, while the 256GB and 512GB models feature 12GB. The screen is a stunning 6.8-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and the embedded S Pen makes navigating and notetaking easier than ever. Aspiring photographers are sure to love the impressive 108-megapixel wide-angle rear camera, and it also boasts some truly impressive low-light shooting capabilities. It's also fairly rugged, with a IP68 weather-resistance rating so it's completely waterproof up to 1.5 meters, and a Gorilla Glass screen that's resistant to scratches and dings. And it has impressive battery life, averaging about a day and a half of use during our tests, so you won't have to worry about stopping to recharge in the middle of your day.

At $300 off for an unlocked model, this S22 Ultra deal is a great value, but you can also check out our roundup of all the best deals available on the new Galaxy S23 lineup for bargains on the latest models as well.