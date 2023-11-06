X
Amazon Knocks 50% Off Select JBL Earbuds Ahead of Its Black Friday Sale

Get your hands on a pair of noise-canceling JBL earbuds for just $50 with these early bargains.

Amazon's Black Friday sale will officially be kicking off on Nov. 17, but you don't have to wait until then to start scoring big savings. The online retailer is already offering tons of excellent early deals, including a whopping 50% off select JBL earbuds. Both the Tune 130NC and Tune 230NC earbuds are currently half off, which drops both pairs down to just $50. However, there's no set expiration for this early holiday bargain, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out. 

The JBL Tune 230NC have an AirPods-like design and come in your choice of blue or black at the $50 price. The headphones offer up to 10 hours of playback per charge and the case has an extra 30 hours in it, giving you a total of around 40 hours before you need to ever charge them up. They're sweat-proof and water-resistant, have active noise canceling and much more. At this price, they're down to a record low and are hard to pass up. 

The other option in today's sale is the JBL Tune 130NC, which have similar battery life as the 230NC with a slightly different design. The biggest difference between the two sets of headphones is the way they look, with the Tune 130NC earbuds featuring a more compact, stemless design, so be sure to check them both out to see which you prefer. They're available in black, white and blue.

