Amazon Is Kicking Off Its Black Friday Sale on Nov. 17

With just over two weeks until Black Friday arrives, Amazon has today announced that its own holiday sales will kick off on Nov. 17. That's a whole week earlier than last year's sale, which didn't start until Thanksgiving, giving shoppers extra time to score seasonal pricing on all manner of products.

The company also unveiled its Cyber Monday plans, with a second sale launching on Nov. 25 and running through Nov. 27, for another chance to get rock-bottom prices ahead of the holiday gifting season.

As well as revealing the dates for its fall sales, Amazon has given a preview of some of the deals we can expect to see during both events. Amazon's first-party tech products will be steeply discounted during the sales, but you can also look forward to sales on big-name brands like Peloton, De'Longhi, Sony, Le Creuset, Dyson, Disney and more. Here's the full list Amazon provided:

Black Friday deals

Save up to $400 on select De'Longhi

Save $100 on the Sony ZV-1F Vlog camera

Save up to 70% on select Amazon devices and bundles

Save up to 50% on select Nerf

Save up to 50% on select IT Cosmetics skincare and makeup

Save up to 44% on select Ninja kitchen appliances

Save up to 43% on select Shark hair care products

Save up to 42% on Bissell Little Green, CrossWave and HydroSteam vacuums

Save up to 33% on select Le Creuset Dutch ovens and cookware

Save up to 30% on select Lancôme makeup, skincare and fragrance

Save up to 30% on Peloton Bike, Bike Plus, Guide, accessories and apparel

Save up to 30% on select Barbie dolls and playsets and on select Lego sets and building toys from Magna-Tiles

Save up to 30% on select Disney, Marvel and Star Wars toys, apparel, bedding and décor

Save up to 30% on select Dyson

Save 30% on Blake Lively's Betty Buzz Sparkling Soda

Save up to 29% on select Kindle e-readers

Save 25% on Ruggable x Sarrah and Verena washable rugs

Save up to 20% on Blueland's plastic-free dishwasher tablets

Cyber Monday deals

Save up to 46% on select Instant Pot kitchen appliances

Save up to 45% on HeyDude

Save up to 37% on select Vitamix blenders KitchenAid mixers

Save up to 35% on select Amazon devices including Echo Studio, Amazon Fire TV 55" Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV, and the all-new Fire HD 10 tablet and get the lowest price ever on Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundles

Save up to 30% on select Casper mattresses

Save up to 30% on select Nespresso coffee machines

Save up to 30% on select Fisher-Price toys

Save up to 30% on select Amazon exclusive La Roche-Posay skincare bundles, on select Anastasia Beverly Hills products, on select Living Proof products, on select Burt's Bees skincare and gifts and on select OPI nail treatments and colors

Save up to 30% on select Amazon exclusive men's, women's and kids' fashion from Amazon Essentials and Simple Joys by Carter's

Save up to 25% on select Lemme by Kourtney Kardashian Barker products

Save up to 20% on select Ninja premium bakeware Breville espresso machines

Save up to 20% on select Le Domaine by Brad Pitt products, on select Kérastase hair care and on select CeraVe skincare and Amazon exclusive skincare sets

Save up to 15% on select essie nail polishes and sets

Amazon notes that new deals will drop as often as every five minutes during select periods of the events meaning there will be plenty of reasons to check back often. And similar to its Prime Day events in July and October, Amazon will be offering select invite-only deals as well as Buy with Prime savings at third-party retailers for Black Friday season.