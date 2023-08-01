Amazon Drops the Already Affordable 2022 Moto G Stylus Down to Just $130

Apple and Samsung make some of the most popular phones on the market, but even their basic flagship models start at around $800. If you're looking for a more affordable alternative, you may want to consider a smaller brand like Motorola. Its latest Moto G Stylus is one of our favorite phones available for under $500, and right now you can snag a previous-gen model for even less. Amazon currently has the blue color variant of the 2022 Moto G Stylus on sale for just $130, which saves you $170 compared to the usual price. There's no set expiration for this deal, so get your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

While this 2022 Motorola phone doesn't support 5G connectivity, it still boasts some pretty impressive specs for less than $150. It's equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 processor, as well as 6GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage, which is more than enough to handle the basics. The screen is a 6.8-inch full HD display, and it has a 90 Hz refresh rate for smooth and fluid visuals. It's also equipped with an impressive 50-megapixel rear camera, and comes with a built-in stylus, which is great for taking notes, editing photos and more on the fly. And the 5,000-mAh battery means it can last for up to two days on a single charge. This phone comes unlocked, and is compatible with major carriers like Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile, as well as plenty of smaller carriers like Cricket Wireless and Boost Mobile.

