Amazon Deal Knocks Up to $250 Off Both Pixel 6 Models With No Strings Attached

There are plenty of great phones to choose from right now, but if you already use Google for your email, calendar, cloud storage and more, it's tough to beat the convenience of a Pixel phone. Both the base model Pixel 6 and the step-up Pixel 6 Pro were featured on our list of the best phones for 2022, and right now, you can snag select configurations both models at a discount. Amazon is currently offering up $100 off the standard , and up to $250 off the -- though not all colors are discounted equally so make sure to double check the price before purchasing.

Unlike many other Pixel 6 deals, there's no trade in or activation required to qualify for this discount. There's no set expiration, but deals on the latest phones rarely last for long, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you're hoping to pick up a new unlocked Pixel 6 at this price.

The Pixel 6, the slightly smaller of the two models, has a 6.4-inch full HD Plus display made of durable Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, which protects it against scratches and dings. It also features an IP68 weather resistance rating, so it's completely waterproof up to 1.5 meters. It's equipped with a stunning 50 megapixels. It's also boasts 5G support for superfast data speeds, and has a battery life of up to 24 hours on a single charge. Right now you can pick up the , or the .

The step-up Pixel 6 Pro starts at , and jump up to . According to CNET reviewer Andrew Lanxon, The Pixel 6 Pro is one of the best phones you can buy in 2022 thanks to its "strong performance, great software additions, unique design and excellent camera system." It's equipped with an impressive 12GB of RAM, as well as Google's custom Tensor processor that's optimized for Pixel phones. The 6 Pro also has an improved 6.7-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate for incredibly smooth operation, and a 4x optical zoom lens for truly remarkable photos. You can read more about the differences between the two models here.