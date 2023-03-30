Score This $350 Pair of AKG Headphones for Just $60 for a Limited Time Only

When it comes to comfort and sound quality, over-ear headphones tend to lead the pack. And while some high-end models can be pretty pricey, right now we've found a pretty amazing deal that scores you a great pair for nearly $300 off. Harman Audio, as well as and , currently have these advanced on sale for just $60, which saves you 83% compared with the usual price. Without a set expiration, we can't guarantee how long this epic deal will last, so we'd recommend getting your order in soon.

These AKG headphones are packed full of high-end features, making them just about the best pair you'll find in the under-$100 price range at the moment. They boast noise-canceling capabilities, plus an aware mode for when you need to be able to hear your surroundings. And with an ergonomic design and memory-foam ear cushions, they're designed for premium comfort.

They also promise impressive audio quality, especially for Samsung users (AKG and Harman are Samsung brands), thanks to UHQ codec support. Plus, you can fine-tune your audio using the AKG companion app. Other features include an auto play/pause function that stops your music when you remove the headphones, multipoint Bluetooth connectivity and an impressive 25-hour battery life on a single charge.

