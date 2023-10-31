Amazon Knocks $40 Off Beats' Latest Noise-Canceling Earbuds

Beats makes some of our favorite headphones on the market, earning several spots on our list of the overall best pairs for 2023. And right now, you can snag its latest earbuds at a discount. Amazon is currently offering $40 off the black, ivory and transparent variants of the new Beats Studio Buds Plus, which drops them down to $130. While that's $30 more than the all-time lowest price we've seen, it's still a decent bargain considering that these noise-canceling buds are only a few months old. There's no set expiration for this deal, however, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

The Studio Buds Plus are some of the best noise-canceling earbuds of the year. This second-gen version has been overhauled on the inside with new components, and the design changes have resulted in cleaner sound, better active noise canceling and improved voice calling compared with the preceding version. Additionally, the battery life is a bit better, delivering up to six hours of playback per charge (or up to nine hours without using ANC), and the case holds three extra charges.

They're a great pair of earbuds for Apple and Android users alike and they're also IPX4-rated splash-proof, so you can wear them without worry while you work out. Note, however, that these earbuds lack wireless charging and other popular features, like in-ear detection.

