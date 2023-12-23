Don't Wait on These Walmart Deals You Can Still Get By Christmas
Believe it or not you can still take advantage of Walmart's speedy express delivery or in-store pickup to get your gifts by Dec. 24, but act fast.
Walmart is known for its low prices and during the holiday season they go all out, dropping new deals nearly daily. While digital deals for instant holiday gifts are always an excellent choice, if you're looking for something more tangible you still have options, thanks to Walmart's last-minute holiday sale. Right now there are still a number of times on sale with express delivery to arrive Christmas Eve, but you'll find pickup options are more abundant. Keep in mind that Walmart stores close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day. Bear in mind as well that there is a $35 minimum purchase to qualify for express delivery.
You can browse the entire selection of Walmart's last-minute deals by following the above link, but not all of them qualify for expedited shipping. We've sifted through some of the enticing items to bring you the absolute best gifts you can grab from Walmart without having to worry about constantly checking the shipping tracker. You can see our favorite deals that can still get express delivery below.
Not only can you nab an Xbox wireless controller for $45, you can have it delivered by Dec. 24 if you act fast. This includes several color variants.
Get powerful, immersive sound right in your living room with this Samsung soundbar and subwoofer set. With a Bluetooth connection, you can place the subwoofer out of sight and help create a surround-sound feel. This set is compatible with other Samsung speakers as well, so it's a great starting point or addition to your home setup. At Amazon, we're seeing this same unit selling for about $279.
Make those Barbie daydreams come true with Mattel's Barbie Dream Camper Van, currently on sale for $79, and eligible for next day shipping or pick up.
Get the Xbox Series X for a whopping $150 off and, if you act fast, you'll get it in time for Christmas. Includes one wireless controller.
We still rank these as the best budget AirPods even though they are a little older model than the latest. And now they're even more budget-friendly, coming in at just $99, a $30 discount on the regular price. Note this model has the standard lighting charging case, not the wireless kind.
More great Walmart holiday deals with express delivery:
- Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker, $169 (save $30)
- KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5-quart stand mixer, $240(save $90)
- Hoover Powerdash Pet carpet cleaner, $69(save $61)
- Ninja 4-quart air fryer, $69(save $20)
- Shark Hydrovac 3-in-1 Vacuum and mop, $129 (save $170)
- Bose Quiet Comfort noise-canceling over ear headphones, $249(save $100)
