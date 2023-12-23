Don't Wait on These Walmart Deals You Can Still Get By Christmas

Walmart is known for its low prices and during the holiday season they go all out, dropping new deals nearly daily. While digital deals for instant holiday gifts are always an excellent choice, if you're looking for something more tangible you still have options, thanks to Walmart's last-minute holiday sale. Right now there are still a number of times on sale with express delivery to arrive Christmas Eve, but you'll find pickup options are more abundant. Keep in mind that Walmart stores close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day. Bear in mind as well that there is a $35 minimum purchase to qualify for express delivery.

You can browse the entire selection of Walmart's last-minute deals by following the above link, but not all of them qualify for expedited shipping. We've sifted through some of the enticing items to bring you the absolute best gifts you can grab from Walmart without having to worry about constantly checking the shipping tracker. You can see our favorite deals that can still get express delivery below.

More great Walmart holiday deals with express delivery: