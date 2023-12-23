X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Don't Wait on These Walmart Deals You Can Still Get By Christmas

Believe it or not you can still take advantage of Walmart's speedy express delivery or in-store pickup to get your gifts by Dec. 24, but act fast.

Max McHone
See full bio
Max McHone
2 min read

Walmart is known for its low prices and during the holiday season they go all out, dropping new deals nearly daily. While digital deals for instant holiday gifts are always an excellent choice, if you're looking for something more tangible you still have options, thanks to Walmart's last-minute holiday sale. Right now there are still a number of times on sale with express delivery to arrive Christmas Eve, but you'll find pickup options are more abundant. Keep in mind that Walmart stores close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day. Bear in mind as well that there is a $35 minimum purchase to qualify for express delivery. 

See at Walmart

You can browse the entire selection of Walmart's last-minute deals by following the above link, but not all of them qualify for expedited shipping. We've sifted through some of the enticing items to bring you the absolute best gifts you can grab from Walmart without having to worry about constantly checking the shipping tracker. You can see our favorite deals that can still get express delivery below. 

xbox-wireless-controller-bf
Microsoft/CNET

Xbox Wireless Controller

Save $25

$45 at Walmart

Not only can you nab an Xbox wireless controller for $45, you can have it delivered by Dec. 24 if you act fast. This includes several color variants. 

samsung-sound-bar-bf
Samsung

Samsung 2.1-channel soundbar and subwoofer: $99

Save $50

$99 at Walmart

Get powerful, immersive sound right in your living room with this Samsung soundbar and subwoofer set. With a Bluetooth connection, you can place the subwoofer out of sight and help create a surround-sound feel. This set is compatible with other Samsung speakers as well, so it's a great starting point or addition to your home setup. At Amazon, we're seeing this same unit selling for about $279.

barbie-dream-camper-van
Mattel/CNET

Barbie Dream Camper Van

Save $21

$70 at Walmart

Make those Barbie daydreams come true with Mattel's Barbie Dream Camper Van, currently on sale for $79, and eligible for next day shipping or pick up. 

An Xbox Series X console and controller against a green background.
Microsoft/CNET

Xbox Series X Game Console

Save $150

$349 at Walmart

Get the Xbox Series X for a whopping $150 off and, if you act fast, you'll get it in time for Christmas. Includes one wireless controller. 

Read our Microsoft Xbox Series X|S review.

apple-airpods-2nd-gen-bf
Apple

Apple Airpods 2nd Gen with Charging Case

Save $30

$99 at Walmart
Battery Life Rated up to 5 hoursNoise Canceling NoMultipoint NoHeadphone Type Wireless earbudsWater-Resistant Yes (IPX4 -- splash-proof)

We still rank these as the best budget AirPods even though they are a little older model than the latest. And now they're even more budget-friendly, coming in at just $99, a $30 discount on the regular price. Note this model has the standard lighting charging case, not the wireless kind. 

Read our Apple AirPods 2019 review.

More great Walmart holiday deals with express delivery:

tt-11-27-2021-weekend-00-00-55-15-still038
Watch this: Holiday shopping tips to get the most out of your gift buying budget
Why pay full price for new headphones?
Track prices on all your favorite options and get notified when we find the best deal.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image

Mobile Guides

Phones

Foldable Phones

Headphones

Mobile Accessories

Smartwatches

Wireless Plans