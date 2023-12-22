23 Last-Minute Digital Deals You Can Nab in Time for Christmas

For last-minute shoppers, crunch time is here. Christmas is just days away, and many retailers won't be able to deliver packages in time for the big day. Whether you're looking for something that you know will arrive on time, you want to give your loved ones gifts that won't clutter up the house or you want to avoid carrying gifts through an airport, don't fret. We've gathered up plenty of thoughtful digital gift options that will be a hit this holiday season for just about anyone on your list. And the best part is that they won't know you got a late start on your holiday shopping.

There are a variety of gifts to choose from that you can deliver digitally, from subscriptions to gift cards, and we've highlighted the best of the bunch below.

Digital deals on online classes and subscriptions

James Martin/CNET MasterClass subscription Two for one See at Masterclass If there is someone in your life who loves learning something new, pick up a MasterClass subscription for them. Right now, you can get two memberships for the price of one. That's literally a free subscription (instead of $15 a month for each individual membership) to learn from experts and celebrities in the industry. See at Masterclass

StackSocial The All-in-One American Sign Language bundle: $20 Save $84 $20 at StackSocial Knowing sign language is a great skill to have. If any of your loved ones love learning and have an interest in being proficient in ASL, or American Sign Language, to better communicate with deaf and hard of hearing people, this package is a great option. It comes with 39 hours of online course content and right now it's discounted by 80%. $20 at StackSocial

Atlas Coffee Club Atlas Coffee Club subscription Up to $50 off See at Atlas Coffee Club When you enjoy drinking coffee, there is nothing better than the flavor of it in the morning. Give that coffee drinker in your life the tastiest cup of coffee with an Atlas Coffee Club subscription. Three-, six- or 12-month subscriptions are available, with the six-month option being the most popular at $99. Customize this subscription with options for whole bean, ground and Keurig pods as well as the roast type and bags per shipment. See at Atlas Coffee Club

Digital deals on gift cards

And for those in your life that tend to be picky with what items they want, a gift card is always a good option. Here are some popular gift card options that can be delivered digitally.