23 Last-Minute Digital Deals You Can Nab in Time for Christmas

We've rounded up great digital deals and gift ideas that are sure to please almost everyone on your list -- and you won't have to worry about them not arriving in time.

Adrian Marlow
For last-minute shoppers, crunch time is here. Christmas is just days away, and many retailers won't be able to deliver packages in time for the big day. Whether you're looking for something that you know will arrive on time, you want to give your loved ones gifts that won't clutter up the house or you want to avoid carrying gifts through an airport, don't fret. We've gathered up plenty of thoughtful digital gift options that will be a hit this holiday season for just about anyone on your list. And the best part is that they won't know you got a late start on your holiday shopping. 

There are a variety of gifts to choose from that you can deliver digitally, from subscriptions to gift cards, and we've highlighted the best of the bunch below.

Digital deals on online classes and subscriptions

masterclass.png
James Martin/CNET

MasterClass subscription

Two for one

See at Masterclass

If there is someone in your life who loves learning something new, pick up a MasterClass subscription for them. Right now, you can get two memberships for the price of one. That's literally a free subscription (instead of $15 a month for each individual membership) to learn from experts and celebrities in the industry. 

The logos for RealVPN, Dollar Flight Club and Rosetta Stone are displayed against a blue background.
RealVPN/Dollar Flight Club/Rosetta Stone/CNET

The 2024 Travel Hacker Bundle: $200

Save hundreds on language learning software, flight deals and more

$200 at StackSocial

This bundle deal includes a lifetime subscription to Rosetta Stone, one of our favorite language learning services, as well as a Premium lifetime subscription to Dollar Flight Club, which will send you alerts about flight deals to help you save on airfare. Additionally, you'll get a lifetime subscription to RealVPN to keep you safe online and online classes covering a number of topics including how to become a digital nomad, creating a vlog, travel hacks and more. 

Two women communicate with their hands using American Sign Language.
StackSocial

The All-in-One American Sign Language bundle: $20

Save $84

$20 at StackSocial

Knowing sign language is a great skill to have. If any of your loved ones love learning and have an interest in being proficient in ASL, or American Sign Language, to better communicate with deaf and hard of hearing people, this package is a great option. It comes with 39 hours of online course content and right now it's discounted by 80%.

Atlas Coffee
Atlas Coffee Club

Atlas Coffee Club subscription

Up to $50 off

See at Atlas Coffee Club

When you enjoy drinking coffee, there is nothing better than the flavor of it in the morning. Give that coffee drinker in your life the tastiest cup of coffee with an Atlas Coffee Club subscription. Three-, six- or 12-month subscriptions are available, with the six-month option being the most popular at $99. Customize this subscription with options for whole bean, ground and Keurig pods as well as the roast type and bags per shipment.

Digital deals on gift cards

And for those in your life that tend to be picky with what items they want, a gift card is always a good option. Here are some popular gift card options that can be delivered digitally.

Gift cards to Restaurant.com are displayed against an orange background.
Restaurant.com/CNET

Restaurant.com gift card

Up to 83% off

See at Groupon

Right now Groupon is offering Restaurant.com gift card for as little as $5. You can redeem the funds at Restaurant.com, which boasts deals from over 23,000 restaurants across the country. You'll get $25 in credit for $5, $50 in credit for $10, $100 in credit for $20 or $200 in credit for $35. 

Game subscription cards for PlayStation Plus, Nintendo Switch Online and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are displayed against a yellow background.
Sony/Nintendo/Microsoft/CNET

Gaming gift cards

Buy one, save 15% on another

See at Best BuySee at Target (Xbox)See at Target (Nintendo Switch)

Save on credit for PlayStation, Xbox, Meta Quest, Roblox, Razer, EA, Twitch and more with this pre-Christmas offer builder at Best Buy.

