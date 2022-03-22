13 Mother's Day Cards That Are Actually Funny

Mother's Day Gift Guide

Finding the right card to send your mom on Mother's Day isn't as easy as it sounds. Though there's no shortage of cards at the grocery store or pharmacy, finding a funny card that's actually funny is never a guarantee.

Given the expansive inventory of Mother's Day cards on the internet, that's where we've turned to find some comedy gems. From the wry and dry to the pun-derfully silly -- and everything in between that's sweet, heartfelt or even borderline dark -- we've sifted through the best to bring you a list of cards that will surely make Mom chuckle.

Oh, for the record, Mother's Day is Sunday, May 8.

Remember, you'll need to order these cards early enough so that they arrive to you before signing them and mailing them off (if you won't be seeing your mom in person). Check with the individual seller to make sure the timing will work since sending a late Mother's Day card could get you... grounded.

Etsy It won't take Mom five tries to figure out her favorite kid when she opens this one.

Etsy Better than all the rest.

Paper Source But, like, where's the lie?

Etsy If your mom identifies as a total Moira Rose from Schitt's Creek, this card will be right up her alley.

Etsy You can never go wrong with a well-crafted avocado pun.

Etsy OK. I admit it. I laughed out loud when I read this and then immediately bought one to send to my mum. If the mom or motherly figure you're sending a card to appreciates some seriously questionable puns, then look no further than this mother-child raisin duo.

Etsy Too real? Well, sometimes you really have to go there to make someone laugh. Plus, what's so great about grandkids anyways?

Read more: The best flower delivery services for Mother's Day in 2021

Etsy Mom's a queen and there's no doubt about that, so send this clever card featuring the British rock sensation and its star, Freddie Mercury.

Etsy Well, this is awkward.

Nelson Line If your mom calls you by one of your sibling's names more often than your own... well, first of all you should give her a break -- it is Mother's Day after all. Secondly, buy this card, because she'll probably find it hysterical.

Etsy Moms come in all forms -- and aren't limited to the person who gave birth to us. For that reason, there are oh-so-adorable cards like this one to send on Mother's Day -- or any day, for that matter. I'm not crying. You are.

Lovepop OK. Perhaps this one isn't technically hilarious but it's pretty darn sweet. If mom is a cherry blossom fan, she'll swoon over this greeting card.

Amazon I swear this card will make mom giggle.

More for Mom: