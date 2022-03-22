Long COVID: 2 Main Symptoms Tax Deadlines March Madness 2022: How to Watch Marijuana Legalization Elden Ring Smithing Stones
13 Mother's Day Cards That Are Actually Funny

Skip the sorry drug store selection and send Mom one of these sweet and giggle-worthy cards.

David Watsky headshot
David Watsky
This story is part of Mother's Day Gift Guide. CNET editors round up the hottest gadgets for Mom this year.

Finding the right card to send your mom on Mother's Day isn't as easy as it sounds. Though there's no shortage of cards at the grocery store or pharmacy, finding a funny card that's actually funny is never a guarantee. 

Given the expansive inventory of Mother's Day cards on the internet, that's where we've turned to find some comedy gems. From the wry and dry to the pun-derfully silly -- and everything in between that's sweet, heartfelt or even borderline dark -- we've sifted through the best to bring you a list of cards that will surely make Mom chuckle.

Oh, for the record, Mother's Day is Sunday, May 8. 

Remember, you'll need to order these cards early enough so that they arrive to you before signing them and mailing them off (if you won't be seeing your mom in person). Check with the individual seller to make sure the timing will work since sending a late Mother's Day card could get you... grounded. 

For a mom who Wordles
Etsy

It won't take Mom five tries to figure out her favorite kid when she opens this one.

$4 at Etsy

"Shrimply the best"
Etsy

Better than all the rest. 

$4 at Etsy

For a mom on her high horse
Paper Source

But, like, where's the lie?

$6 at Paper Source

"Mom, you are the Schitt"
Etsy

If your mom identifies as a total Moira Rose from Schitt's Creek, this card will be right up her alley.

$6 at Etsy

"I Hass the best mom!"
Etsy

You can never go wrong with a well-crafted avocado pun.

$5 at Etsy

"Thanks for raisin me right"
Etsy

OK. I admit it. I laughed out loud when I read this and then immediately bought one to send to my mum. If the mom or motherly figure you're sending a card to appreciates some seriously questionable puns, then look no further than this mother-child raisin duo.

$5 at Etsy

"Instead of grandkids..."
Etsy

Too real? Well, sometimes you really have to go there to make someone laugh. Plus, what's so great about grandkids anyways?

$7 at Etsy

"Mama, Ooh Ooh Oohhhh"
Etsy

Mom's a queen and there's no doubt about that, so send this clever card featuring the British rock sensation and its star, Freddie Mercury.

$4 at Etsy

"I don't recognize this one"
Etsy

Well, this is awkward. 

$5 at Etsy

"Am I a good mother, Susan?"
Nelson Line

If your mom calls you by one of your sibling's names more often than your own... well, first of all you should give her a break -- it is Mother's Day after all. Secondly, buy this card, because she'll probably find it hysterical.

$6 at Etsy

"Not technically my mom"
Etsy

Moms come in all forms -- and aren't limited to the person who gave birth to us. For that reason, there are oh-so-adorable cards like this one to send on Mother's Day -- or any day, for that matter. 

I'm not crying. You are.

$4 at Etsy

Lovepop cherry blossom pop-up card
Lovepop

OK. Perhaps this one isn't technically hilarious but it's pretty darn sweet. If mom is a cherry blossom fan, she'll swoon over this greeting card.

$13 at Amazon

"A proper bleepin' lady"
Amazon

I swear this card will make mom giggle.

$7 at Amazon

