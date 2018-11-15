CNET News Video

Zuckerberg defends actions after New York Times investigation

Transcript
Transcription not available for Zuckerberg defends actions after New York Times investigation.
Tech IndustryPoliticsCambridge AnalyticaMark ZuckerbergFacebook

Tech Shows

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

Zuckerberg defends actions after New York Times investigation

2:58

Dark-matter hurricane is nothing to worry about

1:45

Amazon announces HQ2 in a split decision (The 3:59, Ep. 489)

4:23

Marvel comic book legend Stan Lee dies at 95

2:51

The HTC Vive brought VR to the people, now HTC wants to bring it to companies

2:07

Get ready for bendable phones

1:44

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

The new AirPod sequels may arrive sooner than we expected

6:31

Goodyear's Oxygene tire is actually alive

1:29

Radical new engine makes a run at reality

3:16

Every Stan Lee Marvel movie cameo

4:51

Royole FlexPai is a foldable phone you can actually buy

1:56

See the best laptops of 2018

2:52

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

This smart oven makes meal-kit cooking easier than ever

1:44

Just Cause 4 is like Breath of the Wild on crack

3:12

Galaxy X foldable phone FAQ: Specs, release date, price

3:02

Facebook’s pricey Portal Plus brings loved ones closer

3:05

PlayStation Classic first look: Exactly what you think it is

7:30

Samsung's foldable phone will use One UI

5:22

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

5 tips for free-tier Spotify users

1:53

How to permanently delete Facebook

1:08

How to hide the notch on the Pixel 3 XL

1:28

Keep your Amazon deliveries secure

1:03

4 insanely good, amazingly cheap holiday gifts

2:06

Ways to share your photos without using social media

1:03