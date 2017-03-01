The Latest New Products Must-See
ZTE's Blade V8 Mini and V8 Lite mix metal, Nougat and dual cameras: Mobile World Congress 2017

Mobile World Congress 2017: ZTE's Blade V8 Mini and V8 Lite mix metal, Nougat and dual cameras

The two new Blades won't cost much money, but you'll still get a metal Android Nougat phone with a dual-camera setup that lets you create depth effects in your shots.

