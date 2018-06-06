ZTE gets a lifeline to resurrect its business

3:59
ZTE gets a lifeline to resurrect its businessThe embattled Chinese telco reportedly gets hit with a $1.7 billion fine, but a crippling US ban will be lifted.
Transcript
[MUSIC] So ZTE paying a very hefty fine but actually getting a lifeline. So ZTE looks like it's back from the dead. The embattled Chinese telecommunications manufacturer ZTE agreed to a settlement that would lift a ban on US companies doing business with it. ZTE will will $1.7 billion in penalties, the changing fortune appears to related to a fact that, President Trump got involved, so I guess good for him. If you're a ZTE customer, then the company has gotten a lifeline. Guess so, I mean are they actually changing anything in how they do business because of it? Because right now I just print out my web browsing history every month, put it in an envelope, send it right to China. [LAUGH] I don't know, and I think there are a few more shoes to drop really. And so definitely keep an eye out on this area. If you wanna read more about these stories, check us out on CNET. I'm Ben Fox Rubin. I'm Dan Ackerman. Thanks for listening. [BLANK_AUDIO]