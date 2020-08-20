Zoom continues to expand presence, Airbnb files to go public
This is CNET and hear the stories that matter right now.
Zoom is expanding its massive video chat presence to several smart display devices.
As Coronavirus cases continue to spike across the US and keep many people working and socializing from home.
In the coming months, you'll be able to video chat on zoom via your Amazon Echo show devices.
Google nest smart displays and Facebook portal The company said on Wednesday.
Airbnb the home rental company on Wednesday said it filed to go public, a milestone for the tech pioneer that helped usher in a new wave of startups in Silicon Valley.
The company which launched back in 2008, played a key role in popularizing the so called sharing economy.
In which people would list their homes, cars or services for use on tech platforms.
Uber and Lyft have their marquee players born out of that model went public last year.
And finally, Activision has confirmed its long rumored game, Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War and a teaser trailer released Wednesday.
The Game Studio will bring more details on the game next week on August 26.
Cold War will be a follow up to modern warfare, which has the ultra popular free to play war zone mode.
