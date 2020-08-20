Zoom continues to expand presence, Airbnb files to go public

Transcript
This is CNET and hear the stories that matter right now. Zoom is expanding its massive video chat presence to several smart display devices. As Coronavirus cases continue to spike across the US and keep many people working and socializing from home. In the coming months, you'll be able to video chat on zoom via your Amazon Echo show devices. Google nest smart displays and Facebook portal The company said on Wednesday. Airbnb the home rental company on Wednesday said it filed to go public, a milestone for the tech pioneer that helped usher in a new wave of startups in Silicon Valley. The company which launched back in 2008, played a key role in popularizing the so called sharing economy. In which people would list their homes, cars or services for use on tech platforms. Uber and Lyft have their marquee players born out of that model went public last year. [MUSIC] And finally, Activision has confirmed its long rumored game, Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War and a teaser trailer released Wednesday. The Game Studio will bring more details on the game next week on August 26. Cold War will be a follow up to modern warfare, which has the ultra popular free to play war zone mode. [MUSIC] You can stay up to date with the latest, visiting CNET. [MUSIC]

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

91 episodes

Alphabet City

92 episodes

CNET Top 5

860 episodes

The Daily Charge

964 episodes

What the Future

343 episodes

Tech Today

1272 episodes

LATEST NEWS

All latest news

Comparing the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and iPhone 11 Pro cameras

7:34

Baratunde Thurston deconstructs 'Defund the police,' 2020 protests and more

31:42

AirPods Pro or Galaxy Buds Live? How to choose the best earbuds

14:39

Watch Europe's largest 3D-printer build a two-story house

3:24

Boom is ready to roll out its first supersonic jet

6:24

Fortnite app banned on iOS, Android shops

6:11

MOST POPULAR

All most popular

Boom is ready to roll out its first supersonic jet

6:24

How I automated my presence in video calls for a week (and nobody knew)

7:46

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra reviewed, Oculus to require Facebook account

1:30

Watch Europe's largest 3D-printer build a two-story house

3:24

Text spam is annoying and dangerous; here's how to stop it

1:17

Galaxy S10E is worth every penny

8:29

LATEST PRODUCTS

All latest products

Vizio V21 is the budget '20s soundbar to beat

2:00

Inside the Microsoft Surface Duo: We didn't use it, but we did fold it

8:31

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: Hands-on first impressions

11:15

New 27-inch iMac is Apple's summer surprise

5:56

Galaxy Buds Live are the most innovative true wireless headphones of 2020

6:35

Samsung Tab S7+ wants to be your work-from-home tablet

6:40

LATEST HOW TO

All how to videos

Making the iMac even better with these 3D printed hacks

4:40

Why Apple says don't cover your laptop camera

5:06

iPhone SE: 5 cinematic camera tricks

7:54

How to clean your laptop

3:49

Top 10 Apple Watch tips and hidden features

5:37

How to direct deposit your stimulus check and not get scammed

2:23