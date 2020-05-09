Zoom buys security company and Uber adopts new requirement for drivers
Transcript
This is CNET and here are the stories that mattered this week.
Zoom is acquiring Keybase secure messaging service.
Zoom says it will integrate Keybase's team into Zoom to help build end to end encryption.
Recently Zoom's popular video conferencing app has faced security concerns.
In April the company kicked off a 90 day plan to fix its problems.
After being banned by a number of different entities, including schools, as parts of the country prepared to ease Coronavirus, lockdowns, Uber will require riders and drivers in the US to wear face masks and other face coverings as it again ramps up its core ride hailing business.
The new policy will be rolled out over the coming weeks.
That according to a report Sunday by CNN Business.
Uber last Monday confirmed the report, adding that it would communicate updates directly to users when ready.
And finally, Microsoft held an online event to talk about its upcoming XBox Series X console.
The highlight was video footage of Assassins Creed Valhalla.
This game and others will support the new smart delivery feature, which means no matter what Xbox console you buy the game for.
It will be the most advanced version for that platform.
You can stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNet
