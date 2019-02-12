Yep, the Galaxy S10 leaked again

[MUSIC]
Welcome to Alphabet City.
This is the show that covers everything to do with Alphabet.
Alphabet happens to own lots of companies like Loon, X-Waymo, and Google.
I'm your guide Iyaz Akhtar and you are the delightful audience.
Today we're talking about fiber, Childish Gambino, and your comments.
But first up, it's time to talk about the S10 again.
On to Galaxy Gateway.
[MUSIC]
The Galaxy S10 event is coming up on the 20th of February, but even more details keep leaking.
This time there's an image of a pair of headphones charging, using the Galaxy S10.
Take a look.
Hey Rich, can you zoom in on the green dots showing the power flowing?
Also, anybody else seeing a very angry looking face in the headphones?
Sam Mobile says the feature is called Power Share.
And these galaxy buds may be a preordered gift according to one leaker.
Also, images of the S10 wound up online again.
the budget version, the S10 E looks like it'll be available in yellow.
Snazzy.
On Weibo, there are images of what looks to be the S10 E. Here they are.
Then there's the s ten in red.
It's the bees knees kids.
And then there's this picture on Twitter that shows what looks like a Samsung poster.
Yep, that says that preorders would start on the 22nd of February.
And lastly, Samsung put out a new teaser video for its unpacked event with the title the future unfolds.
So that clearly means we're going to see that folding phone again, right?
Onto Uptown updates.
Google seems to be looking into wearables and had a job listing up for a vice president of hardware engineering for wearables.
Android Police has a screenshot of the listing which has since been taken down.
The qualified applicant needed to have 15 years of experience.
In developing consumer electronic products and experience delivering products that ship in the hundreds of millions of units.
Good luck for that Google.
Guys, if you have the Pixel 3, you can now bring in an augmented reality version of Childish Gambino in your pictures.
Google says, he'll even react to your facial expressions in real time.
So if you didn't have a reason to buy Pixel 3 before, You got one now.
If that doesn't do it for you, Motorola introduced the new G7 series.
There are three models headed to North America, and all three use the same processor.
There's the G7 Play, which costs just $199.
Then there's the G7 Power, which costs $249.
If you were expecting the Power to be super powerful with lots of RAM and lots of storage because of the name, You are dead wrong.
The power name refers to a huge 5000 milliamp hour battery.
The G7 is the flagship with the 299 price tag.
I got to try them out for a bit and they felt very responsive and had really good build quality.
Google is giving up on fiber in Louisville Kentucky.
The company told users that on April 15th services will end.
Google tried a new experimental method in construction to get fiber wired up in the city.
Trenches were dug, the fiber was laid in and then the trenches were filled up.
The fiber cable ended up popping out of the trenches.
Did I mention that those trenches were only two inches deep?
Yup.
Google told C-Net that it'll learn from this and improve its deployments in other cities.
Let's go to Comment Cove.
[MUSIC]
[NOISE]
This is the part of the show where we shine a spotlight at the most amazing audience in the world.
That's you guys.
Matu saws it's Euros, not Euro.
Eurobloke26 says officially it is Euro for both single and plural according to The European Central Bank.
So I guess I'll say both from now on?
I don't know.
Paavinator asks what's your opinion on the Blackberry KEYone?
I think the keyboard on the KEYtwo is better.
Tendai says Old News, this is definitely for the norms.
Hey, Tendai, this isn't just for Norms, it's for the Cliffs, the Sams, the Woodys, the Frasiers, the Carlas, the Dianes, and more.
Thanks to everyone for writing in.
If you've enjoyed your stay in Alphabet City, please Like and Subscribe.
I'm Aya Zachtard, and I'll see you on Live.
[MUSIC]
Tech IndustryGoogleSamsungAlphabet Inc.
Up Next
Info on the budget Samsung Galaxy S10 trickles out
4:32
Even more Samsung Galaxy S10 leaks
4:06
All the big Google news from CES 2019
12:08
Previewing Google's 2019
3:30
Alphabet City: The unaired pilot
4:31
Foldable Galaxy could be really pricey
4:16
Google+ is taking a dirt nap early
4:02
Pixel gets memory updates, Waymo's self-driving service is go