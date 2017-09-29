​Yamaha's YAS-207 sound bar one of the best for the money

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
CNET First Look
Yamaha's YAS-207 sound bar one of the best for the moneyThe Yamaha YAS-207 offers a wealth of features and excellent sound for an affordable price.
The Yamaha YAS-207 is right in the $300 sweet spot for a sound bar. And as it turns out, it's one of the best. The YAS tour is serving as a 2.1 channel sound bar with a separate wireless sub-woofer. It offers excellent build quality including the sub that is made from MDF and not plastic like its competitors. It's not flashy, but little touches such as the faux-leather plastic top And the cloth grill is a set a quite elegance, the sound bar is about 2 and a half inches high and while it doesn't feature an IR flasher like the YAS-203 did it is wall mountable. The YAMAHA is compatible with both DOLBY and DTS tracks bar. Its HDMI and optical inputs, though lacks surround speakers it does have the new DTS Virtual X mode which produces decent full surround effects That said, Yamaha's own surround mode is arguably even better. Unlike most sound bars, Yamaha is quite good at music whether wired or by bluetooth. It should please users who do more with their sound bar than just watch TV. But it is movie soundtracks where the speaker excels. The subwoofer can really dig in to action movies and the surround effects can easily fill medium sized rooms. While maintaining crystal clear dialogue. While you can spend a lot less than this the Yamaha is able to accomplish much more with its' HDMI inputs and expansive surround effects. The YAS2R7 is an excellent sound bar and a worthy successor to the old YAS2R3.