Microsoft just bought Bethesda for $7.5B: Here's a breakdown of what it means
Video Games
Transcript
Microsoft just dropped $7.5 billion to acquire zenimax media, the parent company of Bethesda softworks.
The publisher of games like Elder Scrolls, Fallout, Doom, Wolfenstein, the list goes on.
Look, things just got very interesting in the world of games and here's what it all means.
[MUSIC]
So, the first thing you're probably wondering or freaking out about is whether or not this means Bethesda published games are now Xbox exclusives.
And the short answer is probably not.
In a post Bethesda head, Todd Howard said, quote you Like our original partnership, this one is about more than one system or one screen.
We share a deep belief in the fundamental power of games.
And the belief we should bring that to everyone, regardless of who you are, where you live or what you play on.
Regardless of the screen size, the controller, or even your ability to use one One, but leaving just enough room for wild speculation.
Xbox head Phil Spencer told Bloomberg that future games will release on Xbox and PC and quote other consoles on a case by case basis.
But what this does mean is that the incredibly popular library of games like Fallout Wolfenstein, Doom dishonoured.
And highly anticipated titles like Elder Scrolls VI.
And whatever the hell star field turns out to be.
We'll all be hitting xboxes game pass the core feature and service that Xbox is next generation success relies on and just so we're all on the same page here, right?
Bethesda's internal roster of studios includes id Software, arcane machine games, Tango, gameworks, and many others.
It does get a little strange though when you consider that Microsoft is now carrying two timed exclusives for PS five in our Keynes's death loop, and Tango gameworks Tokyo ghost wire.
But if you're keeping score at home, the news of this massive acquisition brings Microsoft Studios up from 15 to 23 in total, continuing their sweeping buy up of major games industry developers So it's not really the exclusivity of games we're talking about here.
It's the further cementing of the idea that next gen gaming is now basically, Xbox is game pass on one side, and PlayStation five on the other.
Let's also put this price tag of $7.5 billion into context.
Just a little bit.
This is almost as much money as Disney paid for frickin Star Wars and Marvel combined.
If this doesn't convince you of how big a deal Bethesda and well Games in general are nothing real, and don't sleep on the timing of all this either, right?
I mean, this news bombshell hits the day before Xbox series x and S pre orders are set to start coming off a week where PS five pre orders were and continue to be a hot mess.
Although I guess this news could make preordering an Xbox, real nasty, too.
It is certainly quite the interesting time in the world of video games.
definitely add some color to the Xbox versus PS 5 comparison.
I just did.
Please go check that out.
And let me know if this news has made you second guess which console you're thinking about.
That's all I've got for now, but judging the way this month has gone, I'm sure some other wild story isn't very far off.
Until then.
Thanks for watching.
