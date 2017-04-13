Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Special Features
Would Andre invest?Golden State Warrior Andre Iguodala has become a fixture in Silicon Valley and has invested in over 15 startups. We bring five of our own to see "Would Andre invest?"
Transcript
[MUSIC] All right, we wanna play a little game with you to wrap things up. We're gonna call it Would Andre Invest? Because we know you're an investor. You're a ritzy guy, so what I'm gonna do is I'm gonna throw out some of these. Some of these might be rejects. Some of these might be products that exist. The first one is called the Bark Back Portable Dog System. To bath your dog anywhere, anytime with virtually no mess. It's kind of like a stream cleaner. The system is 109. It's for dog owners and dog lovers. Do you want to see what it looks like? Well first, I'm not a pet fan. [LAUGH] You see how I made that broad. I didn't say I didn't like dogs. I didn't say I didn't like cats. I'm just not a fan of pets. The thing is the dogs, it doesn't get those mats. Why would you take it anywhere? I don't know why. You just take your dog out right now. Or how about this, you want to wash your dog in the kitchen or living room, but if they don't have to jump in a tub it doesn't get all bubbly. Do you wanna see what this thing looks like? I feel like if you're still staying home then what's the point of it being portable? Well there you go, that's why I'm asking you, would Andre invest? Invest? No I'd pass, only because I'm not really into pets. Next up, this is a social media app, it catches moments as they happen and disappear after 24 hours. It has filters like silly add ons that you can change your face into a dog or a clown. Would you invest? You know I would be honest, If I heard that I probably wouldn't [SOUND] cuz I'd just, you know, yeah I would. [SOUND] [APPLAUSE] A lot of athletes have conversations. Yeah that's true. And we just gonna text through this app, and then it's gonna be gone after you read it. So I would understand it, I would invest in that right away. Okay here we go. Icon This is the product's name. iCon, the world's first smart condom. It's a ring that fits over a condom to track exercise, thrust, calories burned, average skin temperature. It can detect some STDs, $74.00 retail price. Would Andre invest? I've already read about this. Would Andre, I had some really good, we had a really good conversation about this. So could it be reused. I think it can, cuz it's a ring that goes over the condom. It's not like a disposable thing. I mean, I would invest, you would never run out of men Next one, we got two golf ones, because you know, you know your like your golf game. Not dirty, but the name of the product is called the Tittle. Mhm. It's a golf wing analyzer, it mounts on your golf club, senses your swing without the ball, calculates carry distance, various attributes of your shot without actually making contact with the ball, you just put this like adaptor on your club. Would Andre invest? I would not invest. You gotta continue to grow the game of golf first. I'm not optimistic in golf equipment. Plus I have all those gadgets and I'm an avid golfer, you have to be an avid golfer to buy these products and There aren't too many of me. [CROSSTALK] Hey, is Andre a basketball player or a golfer? I watch a lot of golf. Or let's be real here. Watch and play. Yeah. Straight off the course. All right. Last thing, this is a fun game. It's called RP Golf, like RPG, like role playing game. Think of it as a mix between Zelda and a golf game. So, basically, I'm gonna just, I gotta pull this up to show you. Basically you're playing a video game like it's a golf course, but while you are navigating this golf course, you'll come across dragons and monsters. Look at this. Wow. [MUSIC] Can you fight monsters? [MUSIC] A lot going on. [MUSIC] I wouldn't invest. [SOUND] Because? I feel like most mobile games, the ones that are very attractive or addictive. It's like, when you can compete, or play with Other users. And I don't see how you could interact with anybody else with that game. It'd just be you and, fighting dragons. You'd get lost. You'd get lost, it's like an old Nintendo feel. Old Nintendo feel to it, or Atari. I played Atari not too long ago, too. So no, I would not have asked. Okay, Andre. Thanks so much for your time, bro. Thank you so much. Really appreciate it, thanks so much. All right.