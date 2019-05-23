With the black SIM, first responders' calls go ahead of yours
A lot of things changed on 911 including our awareness of how well first responders could really communicate with each other in major emergencies.
They were stuck on the same sailor networks with the rest of us completely jammed or found that their two way radio equipment unique to them was too unique.
Unable to communicate with other agencies.
They were trying to aid This was the impetus for something called FirstNet, a new government agency.
It stands for the First Responder Network Authority.
FirstNet is a dedicated broadband network for public safety, built by public safety.
To provide the interoperability between police fire in mass with high reliability private airwaves for first responders only and nationwide consistency.
So pretty much any first responder from anywhere can communicate with others on scene.
The contract to build this FirstNet network was awarded to AT&T, and AT&T only, in March of 2017.
They then went out and got all 50 states, DC, and the five major US territories to sign off and adopt it.
However no agency has to use first net.
That's why while building out the separate physical infrastructure of the network AT&T is also on a constant roadshow to get agencies to sign up to use it.
And while taxpayers kicked in the first six or seven billion dollars to build the network.
Agencies have to pay to use it.
When and if they decide to eventually.
And I say eventually because its only going to be about 50% built up by the end of 2019.
What takes so long, remember what I said, this is not a virtual network, it is a physically distinct one.
So a lot of gear has to be installed on a lot of poles That gear is all about band 14, spectrum in the mid to upper 700 megahertz range that was taken back from UHF TV broadcast back during the U.S. transition to digital TV.
Van 14 provides a spectrum like a fast lane, if you will, for public safety.
So think of yourself in a multi lane freeway and you're in that fast lane and you're able to get around traffic, but go beyond that.
And think of yourself in front of a police or fire engine and you need to as a public or commercial user get out of the way.
Those traits are refered to as priolity and prehemsion and their code how firstnet will make sure firstresponders always get their call or data to go through.
Even while your wireless traffic and mind may actually use banned 14, during quiet periods when first responders aren't putting massive load on the network.
Key to all of this, is the black Sim sort of the black Amex of SIM cards.
It's what authorizes a phone to use banned 14 with priority and pre-emption.
It's only available once you're put on the list by a first responder agency.
The ultimate combination of this is the priority and preemption that a black Sam offers the band 14 access to the right radio in the phone or other device can access and this
This song and phone still works fine and believe me it's been dropped a lot of times in demos like this.
Also a key a Sarah dura force pro does a similar trick.
And these devices also have something else your iPhone doesn't a push to talk button here on the side because for the first time emergency responders are buying into the idea that a cellular device.
Can be as robust a push-to-talk radio as a push-to-talk radio.
Mac, where are you?
In the airport.
That's thanks to a newish tedchnology called push-to-talk over cellular or awkwardly, PTTOC.
Push Talk over Cellular is this concept of being able to do the thing you used to do with radios over cellular networks.
The problem with radios, and I love radios, don't get me wrong, is that they're all but smoke systems, right?
You put one big tower in one place and you just hope for the best.
When you put that over PTT, over cellular, or internet or just anything that is not the spoke land model system You now have all this flexibility that you could just sort of dream up the thing that you really wanted to do with it.
Orion labs implementation of push to talk over cellular goes beyond just moving voice packets around to managing related talk groups tracking those User's location and using speech recognition to turn what they say into structured intelligence.
I'm going to start doing the CPR.
Somebody bring me an IED and I'm going to need more help.
We transcribe it.
We record it.
We drop a G.P.S.
pin where you are and we can do indoor 3D positioning now a punch list of people who should respond to this.
Get a message that says this is who said something.
This is what they said.
This is where they said it.
This is the group.
They said it in and if what they said doesn't make sense.
Click on the button to listen to the recording or click on the button and talk to their group.
Computer, where's the fort?.
[INAUDIBLE]
It's got that battle.
I'll send you my location.
You may have used a version of PTTOC like Zello, one of many such apps that are recognizing that cellular is becoming mission ready.
Especially with the improved connection density, bandwidth and low latency of 5G just around the corner.
And all of this moving well beyond traditional voice or text.
I tell people we're in the early stages.
As we continue to work on what we call the x, y, z coordinates out of this, we're gonna be able to take some of these high rise buildings, and we'll be able to know who's in it at a heartbeat Depending on what the situation, is we'll be able to transmit information both to our folks and the people in the building that it's an active shooter.
They secure and lock the doors, send information back and forth.
Now whether you've got a team of first responders and a giant mobile command center like this one from California Highway Patrol that is basically a yes building on wheels or a solo first responder out in the field on their handheld equipment.
The whole first that idea is also predicated on moving everything to digital.
It's all about situational awareness.
I'll tell you just in the last two years in California during the 2017-2018 fires, the whole issue of situational awareness is a big item.
And utilizing and integrating more technology to more efficient, more effective to save people's lives and property and the environment is crucial.
ATNT is winning of the first that contract is by no means the end of the story for the people gathered here.
First responders have long time loyalty to Verizon.
Verizon recently began offering its own priority, preemption and specialize network core, though it is virtualized not a physically separate network like ATNT`s and without the halo of a government stamp of formality.
With dedicated mobile networks, phones are able to do what only to a radios could do a few years ago.
And all this intelligence, being applied to the cloud, to determine whats in the voice communications we have.
Chaos and an emergency might just be a stock you wanna short in future.
