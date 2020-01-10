Willow Pump 3rd-gen: How a CES gadget saved my sanity

Transcript
Transcription not available for Willow Pump 3rd-gen: How a CES gadget saved my sanity.

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

73 episodes

Alphabet City

75 episodes

CNET Top 5

842 episodes

The Daily Charge

922 episodes

What the Future

327 episodes

Tech Today

1079 episodes

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

Hands-on with Intel's foldable-screen PC

10:16

California's new privacy law: Everything you need to know

2:52

1917 interview: Sam Mendes, Roger Deakins talk about making a one-shot WWI movie

5:47

Microsoft unveils Xbox Series X

2:52

What was 2019's biggest tech story this year? (The Daily Charge, 12/12/2019)

8:05

The world's most dangerous lake is finally getting a warning system

2:37

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

The Best of CES 2020

18:37

What will Apple release in 2020?

4:27

LG 'Snow White' makes ice cream from capsules

1:18

Neon, the lifelike AI from Samsung, answers my questions and takes me to the uncanny valley

6:22

This waterproof drone captures video in any weather

2:01

LG Display's first-class airline displays are bonkers

8:00

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

This waterproof drone captures video in any weather

2:01

First look: Nikon 780 packs mirrorless features into a DSLR body

3:11

The button-less phone is closer than you think

2:43

The future of poop tech: Charmin's toilet paper delivery robot

2:01

LG Display's first-class airline displays are bonkers

8:00

LG's new smart appliances are ready to help make proper cocktails and keep clothes their cleanest

3:51

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

A beginner's guide to making a YouTube video

6:41

Are your login credentials on the dark web? Find out right now

2:08

Best gifts under $50 for the holidays

2:35

Best gifts under $100 for the holidays

2:33

9 ways to watch movies and shows offline

2:27

How to win Black Friday and Cyber Monday in 2019

2:25