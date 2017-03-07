Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
WikiLeaks reveals how the CIA might have hacked into phones, computers and smart TVs: CNET News Video
Wikileaks has released thousands of documents detailing how the CIA has been bypassing encryption on messaging apps and using Smart TVs as a listening device.
