Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Your video, "WikiLeaks reveals how the CIA might have hacked into phones, computers and smart TVs"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

WikiLeaks reveals how the CIA might have hacked into phones, computers and smart TVs: CNET News Video

About Video

CNET News Video: WikiLeaks reveals how the CIA might have hacked into phones, computers and smart TVs

1:19 /

Wikileaks has released thousands of documents detailing how the CIA has been bypassing encryption on messaging apps and using Smart TVs as a listening device.

Transcript
Transcription not available for WikiLeaks reveals how the CIA might have hacked into phones, computers and smart TVs.

New releases

Video: WikiLeaks reveals how the CIA might have hacked into phones, computers and smart TVs
WikiLeaks reveals how the CIA might have hacked into phones, computers and smart TVs
1:19 March 7, 2017
Wikileaks has released thousands of documents detailing how the CIA has been bypassing encryption on messaging apps and using Smart...
Play video
Video: Geostationary Lightning Mapper sends first images back to Earth
Geostationary Lightning Mapper sends first images back to Earth
1:17 March 7, 2017
NOAA's Lightning Mapper is operational and currently sending back lightning strike data and images to national weather forecasters...
Play video
Video: 2017 Honda Civic Type-R is real, spectacular, coming to the US
2017 Honda Civic Type-R is real, spectacular, coming to the US
1:30 March 7, 2017
For the first time, there will be a Honda-badged Type R in the US. Enthusiasts, rejoice!
Play video
Video: Aston Martin Valkyrie is a V12 bat out of hell
Aston Martin Valkyrie is a V12 bat out of hell
1:32 March 7, 2017
A collaboration between Aston and Red Bull Racing, the formerly named AM-RB 001 now sports a name nearly as pretty as the car itself.
Play video
Video: Fixed-roof or drop-top? Benz does both with two-door E-Class
Fixed-roof or drop-top? Benz does both with two-door E-Class
1:19 March 7, 2017
Mercedes showcases two new E-Class flavors with the new Coupe and Cabriolet models at the 2017 Geneva auto show.
Play video
Video: Goodyear shows off its smart, spherical tire concept
Goodyear shows off its smart, spherical tire concept
1:18 March 7, 2017
These tread-morphing tires can read the road and adjust accordingly.
Play video
Video: Google may also kill headphone jack on Pixel 2
Google may also kill headphone jack on Pixel 2
1:15 March 7, 2017
Is this the beginning of the end for the classic headphone jack? A rumor says Google is planning to make its next Pixel smartphone...
Play video
Video: 2018 Porsche 911 GT3: The beast is back and it's driving stick
2018 Porsche 911 GT3: The beast is back and it's driving stick
3:53 March 7, 2017
How does a 500-horsepower RWD stick-shift Porsche sound? Good? Yeah, thought it did.
Play video