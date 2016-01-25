When and where to buy a TV

Playoff TVs 2016
When and where to buy a TVJamie Erdahl and David Katzmaier discuss the best time for a football fan to buy a TV and where to shop for it.
Transcript
[MUSIC] Time to buy TVs, may not necessarily be back to school shopping, some people are terrified of black Friday, so we're here to ask David [UNKNOWN] Senior C-net editor and television Experts all the questions of when and where to buy televisions. Jaime, you are all here at CBSsports.com. Host, sorry David, when is the best time of year to buy a tv? Please don't tell me Black Friday. Don't be afraid you can shop on Black Friday in your underwear from online. But yes, those really are the best times, right around the beginning of the holiday seasons when prices really start to fall. They'll stay that way through Superbowl and then TV manufacturers are going be blowing out their old models to make room for the new ones, and then you'll find the really cheapest prices but the TV you want might not be around still. So we recommend starting at Black Friday, and going from there. So people like my dad like to go into the store, and wax and wane with the salesperson over different features and what not. But others just like the TV delivered right to their doorstop. Mm-hm. So what is the best situation to purchase your TV? Is it in store or online? I say, definitely go online to get the best prices. Mm-hm. And then you can go into the store and try to get them to match. You can also do things in the store you can't do online. Obviously, check out the. TV, make sure you like the styling of it, play with the remote, get to know it. It's called show rooming, not illegal. Best Buy doesn't like it, but when you're in there you can get a really good idea of the TV. But you gotta have them get the best price. #Showrooming, I like it. All right, any other last minute TV shopping advice? Avoid the extended warranty. Always not a good deal, even with the TVs, they don't break that often. I would also say, no matter where you buy from, make sure it has a great return policy. Because you're spending a lot of money on a TV, you want a no questions asked, money back return policy, just in case you don't like it. Wait, when you mentioned TV matching prices for different stores. Does that mean you're gonna go online to that specific shop, and then go into that store? Or is it like a generality? It depends on the store. Okay. And some guys have really good policies where they'll, you know, stores are desperate to get you to buy your TV from them. Sure. So if you walk in sometimes they'll match prices if you have a printout from wherever. You know, Amazon or a legitimate online vendor. they can often match those prices just to make you happy and get you out the door. Alright, you want your best televisions to watch football, David casts an entire series on which are the perfect setups to watch your favorite teams, so check him out.