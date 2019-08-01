What's new to stream in August 2019

Can you believe it?
Another month's over, it's now August.
Let's see what's new to stream this month.
Season three of Glow hits Netflix on August 9th.
Zoya the Destroya and Liberty Belle have a new challenge to conquer, it's called Las Vegas.
The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance season one comes to Netflix on August 30th.
Rocko's modern life static claimed arrives on Netflix on August night.
Here's the description.
After 20 years in space, Rocko returns to a technologically advanced old town and makes it his mission to get his favorite show back on the air.
If you're still feeling nostalgic, he been at Netflix for Invader Zim, enter the floor plus on August 16.
On August 2nd, catch Otherhood on Netflix with Angela Bassett and Patricia Arquette, they played mothers trying to reconnect with their adult sons.
Patriot Act with the seminarge volume four hits Netflix on August 4th.
You wanna keep laughing, Netflix has Tiffany Haddock presents They ready, it introduces six of [UNKNOWN] favourite comedians on the 13th of August.
More laughs Jim Gaffigan Quality time streams on August 16.
This is coming to Amazon Prime.
It's Amazon's first original comedy special.
Quickly thereafter Alonzo Bodden gets a comedy special also an Amazon Prime.
It's called heavy lightweight, and it arrives on August 23.
You still want more laughs check out mind hunters Season Two to be sorely disappointed.
It comes to Netflix on August 16.
Let's talk sports.
Amazon Prime has a six part documentary called, this is football on August 2. For Americans like me that's called soccer.
You know the world's most popular sport.
The documentary looks at the Games impact on the world.
HBO now has the season premiere of hard knocks training camps with the Oakland Raiders on August 6th.
Speaking of HBO NOW, succession Season Two premieres on the 11th there's also a new HBO series premiering on August 18th It's called The Righteous Gemstones by Daniel McBride.
Its stars McBride, John Goodman and Adam Devine.
The show tells the story of a famous televangelist family who might have some questionable ethics.
Some shows are wrapping up.
The season one finale Euphoria streams on HBO Now, beginning on August 4th.
On the 5th, watch the season finale of Divorce.
It's also the series finale since HBO decided not to renew the show.
For more information on what's coming and going online, check out cnet.com/netpicks.
I'm Iyaz Akhtar, see you online.