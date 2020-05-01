What's new to stream for May 2020

Here's what's new to watch in May 2020.
And there is a lot.
Disney plus at Star Wars episode nine The Rise of Skywalker on May the 4th, also known as Star Wars Day.
On the same day, the service has the series premiere of Disney gallery the Mandalorian This is a behind the scenes documentary series about the Mandalorian.
New episodes arrive on Fridays beginning on the 8th.
This series finale of Star Wars The Clone Wars arrives on Disney plus on Star Wars Day.
There's a new Disney Plus series called Prop Culture.
Eight episodes arrive on May 1st.
This show brings together movie props with the film makers, actors and crew.
On May 22nd, there's the Big Fib.
This is a new game show where kids try to spot when an expert is lying about a topic.
Over on Netflix, spaceforce arrives on May 29.
It's by Greg Daniels.
He's written for the office Parks and Rec and King of the Hill, the show's star Steve Carell, John Malkovich and Ben Schwartz Because Ben Schwartz is now in everything ever.
There's a new comedy special by Jerry Seinfeld on May 5. It's called Jerry Seinfeld.
23 hours to kill.
The new special was recorded at the Beacon Theater.
Want more comedy?
How about Patton Oswald?
I love everything.
This new special arrives at Netflix on May 19.
Dead to me Season Two arrives on Netflix on May 8.
This series stars Linda Cardellini and Christina Applegate.
There's a new Kimmy Schmidt special on May 12.
And it's interactive.
It's called Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.
Kimmy versus the Reverend.
The special includes Daniel Radcliffe and Jon Hamm.
Magic For Humans, Season Three, with Justin Willman arrives on May 15th.
Shira and the Princesses of Power is back for its fifth season on May 15th.
Season Two of Trailer Park Boys The Animated Series hits Netflix on May 22.
May 13.
Check out the wrong Missy on Netflix.
This is a comedy starring David Spade the premise a guy mistakenly invites the wrong woman to a vacation.
He texted the wrong Missy, get it.
Texting that crazy girl
Did the best weekend.
Also Netflix has a new documentary on Michelle Obama.
It's called becoming and it arrives on May 6. Hulu has a new original series on May 8 called solar opposites.
It's bio duo behind Rick and Morty.
This animated series is about aliens in the suburbs, because why not?
On May 29 Grammy Season Two arrives on Hulu.
This show follows a first generation Egyptian American in New Jersey.
HBO max launches on May 27.
The new service brings all of HBO with it so you get originals like Game of Thrones Thrones Berry and Westworld.
HBO max will also be home to a number of classic series including friends.
So if you've missed Rachel Monica Joey and the others HBO max will be there for you.
No word if the friends spin off Joey will live at max.
There will also be HBO max originals launching on day one love life stars and a Kendrick.
This is a romantic comedy anthology and it's about the journey from first to last love Daffy Duck Bugs Bunny Porky Pig and the gang are back in new adventures.
Their new show is creatively called Looney Tunes cartoons.
This series will include eighty eleven minute episodes.
There's also a new talk show on HBO max.
It's called the Not Too Late Show with Elmo.
And yes, it's Elmo from Sesame Street.
HBO streaming services will also have Part one of the six-part limited series I Know This Much Is True on May 10th.
It's based on Wally Lamb's bestseller and it stars Mark Ruffalo playing identical twins.
Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind arrives at HBO on May 5th.
This is a documentary about the acclaimed actress.
For more information on everything coming and going online, check out cnet.com/netpicks.
I'm Iyaz Akhtar and I'll see you online.
